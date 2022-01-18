 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1919, the post-World War I peace conference began in Paris in the hopes of finding a lasting peace in Europe. And as we all know, that worked out swimmingly   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, World War I, Treaty of Versailles, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, Leaders of the victorious Allied powers, Adolf Hitler's National Socialist, Great Britain, United States, end of the First World War  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes- blame it all on Germany and make them pay for it all. Great idea. Foolproof.

Didn't Woodrow Wilson's speech on allowing for all to have self determination piss off British and French colonies? I seem to recall Ho Chi Min asked to talk to him about gaining independence from France- and was ignored. The seeds of the Vietnam conflict were planted then.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Yes- blame it all on Germany and make them pay for it all. Great idea. Foolproof.

Didn't Woodrow Wilson's speech on allowing for all to have self determination piss off British and French colonies? I seem to recall Ho Chi Min asked to talk to him about gaining independence from France- and was ignored. The seeds of the Vietnam conflict were planted then.


Plus Japan was completely ignored during the meetings. They left after lunch on the second day and everybody pretended not to notice.   A general that was there famously said something to the effect that the armistice is baloney because we'll just have to fight the same war all over again in 20 years. He was 3 months off.
 
Tyrosine
1 hour ago  
The first mistake was giving the French as seat at the table.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
If you happen to be in Kansas City, Missouri...the National WW I Memorial is always worth a visit.
 
rummonkey
1 hour ago  

Beat me to it. The conference in Paris set up pretty much every major conflict for the remainder of the century.

Didn't Woodrow Wilson's speech on allowing for all to have self determination piss off British and French colonies? I seem to recall Ho Chi Min asked to talk to him about gaining independence from France- and was ignored. The seeds of the Vietnam conflict were planted then.

Plus Japan was completely ignored during the meetings. They left after lunch on the second day and everybody pretended not to notice.   A general that was there famously said something to the effect that the armistice is baloney because we'll just have to fight the same war all over again in 20 years. He was 3 months off.


Beat me to it. The conference in Paris set up pretty much every major conflict for the remainder of the century.
 
hoodiowithtudio
1 hour ago  
We also ran a train on Russia. Along with France, UK, Japan, and china.
 
ObscureNameHere
1 hour ago  
You all need to read "Paris 1919" by historian Margaret MacMillan to get a great idea of all of what was going on and what it meant for the 20th century.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: The first mistake was giving the French as seat at the table.


The French had about 2.5 million soldiers under arms at the end of WWI and had suffered something like 6 million casualties. Who was supposed to say "no" to that?
 
goatharper
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kansas City, Missouri


There's a KansasCity in Missouri? Somebody needs to tell the former guy.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: We also ran a train on Russia. Along with France, UK, Japan, and china.


fark Russia. fark Russia with a goddamn knife. They caused more then their weight in harm and horror in this world, and if they did anything right by fighting Nazi Germany, the only did so by accident.

fark Russia, fark Putin, and fark any and all republican 'conservatives' who are selling us out to these literal farking monsters.
 
nigeman
1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Jake Havechek: Nadie_AZ: Yes- blame it all on Germany and make them pay for it all. Great idea. Foolproof.

Didn't Woodrow Wilson's speech on allowing for all to have self determination piss off British and French colonies? I seem to recall Ho Chi Min asked to talk to him about gaining independence from France- and was ignored. The seeds of the Vietnam conflict were planted then.

Plus Japan was completely ignored during the meetings. They left after lunch on the second day and everybody pretended not to notice.   A general that was there famously said something to the effect that the armistice is baloney because we'll just have to fight the same war all over again in 20 years. He was 3 months off.

Beat me to it. The conference in Paris set up pretty much every major conflict for the remainder of the century.


Not really.

It set up the world, the conflicts were either always there or started because a group of people wanted it to and made sure it happened.

This was a moment when empires transitioned  into nations, and that process could never happen seamlessly.  This wasn't some great moment where the desire for conflict was going to be forever extinguished.

There was some overblown rhetoric at the time and people still buy into it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
WW1 itself started from a cluster fark.  It was a poor exercise in detenté, what we call MAD, and it was sparked by a stupid nearly random event. WW1 was a conflict waiting for a reason.
 
Moose out front
1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: You all need to read "Paris 1919" by historian Margaret MacMillan to get a great idea of all of what was going on and what it meant for the 20th century.


Came here to say this.

Lots and lots and lots of bad decisions, primarily through greed and nationalism and the European powers' stubborn refusal to give up colonizing people who didn't want to be colonized. Pretty much everyone involved made bad decisions. I feel like maybe there were a couple nations that were really blameless for the Treaty of Versailles? Can't remember though. Middle Eastern countries I think.

The strangest thing about MacMillian's book though, is that she tears into the leaders on how they were full of greed and stubbornness and racism all throughout the book... only to end it by saying it wasn't all their fault and who can say what really led to WWII. I was like, did someone else finish writing this thing?
 
Moose out front
1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Yes- blame it all on Germany and make them pay for it all. Great idea. Foolproof.

Didn't Woodrow Wilson's speech on allowing for all to have self determination piss off British and French colonies? I seem to recall Ho Chi Min asked to talk to him about gaining independence from France- and was ignored. The seeds of the Vietnam conflict were planted then.


Yeah, Ho Chi Minh was basically asking Wilson to make the French leave Vietnam, and it's unknown if Wilson ever read it.

The main problem of the US's completely backwards defense of South Vietnam was the "OMG COMMUNISM WHARBLEGARBLE" that infected the US in the mid 20th century. So, nope, can't let Vietnam decide on its own destiny because that would upset the wealthy.
 
aungen [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  
Wonder Woman started WW1. Any island of warrior women that hot would trigger a global war.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  
A great book about this subject.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
47 minutes ago  
John Maynard Keynes The Economic Consequences of the Peace

It is an extraordinary fact that the fundamental economic problems of a Europe starving and disintegrating before their eyes, was the one question in which it was impossible to arouse the interest of the Four. Reparation was their main excursion into the economic field, and they settled it as a problem of theology, of politics, of electoral chicane, from every point of view except that of the economic future of the States whose destiny they were handling.

One of the interesting aspects of Keynes'  beliefs is how wrong in practice they were:

from wiki:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th​e_Econ​omic_Consequences_of_the_Peace

For example, Keynes believed European output in iron would decrease, but by 1929, iron output in Europe was up 10% from the 1913 figure. Keynes predicted that German iron and steel output would decrease, but by 1927, steel output had increased by 30% and iron output increased by 38% from 1913 (within the pre-war borders). Keynes also argued that German coal mining efficiency would decrease, but labour efficiency by 1929 had increased on the 1913 figure by 30%. Keynes contended that Germany would be unable to export coal immediately, but German net coal exports had grown to 15 million tons within a year and by 1926 the tonnage exported had reached 35 million. Keynes also claimed that German national savings in the years after the treaty would be less than 2 billion marks: however, in 1925, the German national savings figure was estimated at 6.4 billion marks and, in 1927, 7.6 billion marks.

On the other hand, the immediate orthodoxy that Keynes was correct was used to make application of the terms of the treaty to check German re-armament problematic. Everyone saw the treaty as unjust and that created reluctance to check German expansion. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Since I often write about poetry I wonder if this orthodoxy seeped into WH Auden's famous poem

September 1, 1939

[...]
I and the public know
What all schoolchildren learn,
Those to whom evil is done
Do evil in return.
[...]
 
Ragin' Asian
45 minutes ago  
Peace with a boot to the neck isn't peace. Subsequently, dicking around the Middle East to carve out resources isn't peace.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  

Paris 1919 or Young Indiana Jones Chronicles?  ;-)

/yes, yes, it can be both

Didn't Woodrow Wilson's speech on allowing for all to have self determination piss off British and French colonies? I seem to recall Ho Chi Min asked to talk to him about gaining independence from France- and was ignored. The seeds of the Vietnam conflict were planted then.


Paris 1919 or Young Indiana Jones Chronicles?  ;-)

/yes, yes, it can be both
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Tyrosine: The first mistake was giving the French as seat at the table.

The French had about 2.5 million soldiers under arms at the end of WWI and had suffered something like 6 million casualties. Who was supposed to say "no" to that?


There are still "lost" town in France - les villages détruits - that can't be inhabited due to all the unexploded WWI ordinance lying around.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/List_of_​French_villages_destroyed_in_World_War​_I

Just another weird fact about WWI: Not only is is possible the last casualty hasn't died yet, it's possible that person hasn't even been born.
 
UNC_Samurai
9 minutes ago  
No peace plan was going to completely prevent another war, short of carving Germany back up and returning it to pre-1870 borders.

The fighting ended with the German Army still holding Brussels and half of Belgium, and Metz and a large part of northeastern France.  To the Germans, they were not defeated - betrayed, they lied to themselves, but not defeated.  That would set the tone for German internal politics going forward.  The Entente could have dictated Germany pay nothing, or every mark it owned, and the outcome would not have been different.  It was a partial peace for a partial victory.

A lasting peace would have required knocking the Germans out of conquered territory and pushing the war into Germany, and leaving no doubt who was the victor.  But such a plan would have required a major offensive in 1919. France and Britain weren't keen on another year of fighting - especially if the US continued to pile men and material into Europe.  They might come out of the fighting with the ability to more strongly dictate the terms of peace...a prospect which disturbed Lloyd George and Clemenceau.  So they bargained for peace without fully securing victory.

It was a mistake the Allies would not make 25 years later.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
8 minutes ago  

To quote Blackadder, it was easier to have a war than not.  Also didn't help Wilhelm's cousin all thought he was a crippled little a-hole.


To quote Blackadder, it was easier to have a war than not.  Also didn't help Wilhelm's cousin all thought he was a crippled little a-hole.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  

The last episode in that Blackadder series was excellent.

To quote Blackadder, it was easier to have a war than not.  Also didn't help Wilhelm's cousin all thought he was a crippled little a-hole.


The last episode in that Blackadder series was excellent.
 
