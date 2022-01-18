 Skip to content
 
Celebrate, cheer, commend, exalt, and jubilate National Thesaurus Day
10
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's another word for thesaurus?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: What's another word for thesaurus?


Lexicon
Synonym scroll
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never Roget.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: What's another word for thesaurus?


Synonomy.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bored of the Rings:

"The creature was about fifty feet tall, with wide lapels, long dangling participles, and a pronounced gazetteer. "Aiyee!" shouted Legolam. "A Thesaurus!" "Maim!" roared the monster. "Mutilate, mangle, crush. See HARM."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I fancy the present filament substantially.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do they call it an Elsaurus in Spain?
 
