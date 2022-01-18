 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Canada has sent special forces to help defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.
    Russia, Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ukrainian officials, Soviet Union, anti-tank weapons, World War II, Western countries  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 183x275]


Or, https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-403​8​1047
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.


Should we be sending the Green Bay Packers?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.

Should we be sending the Green Bay Packers?


Are artillery and firearms allowed in the NFL?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prophecies do tell how the Russian Bear will some day be ripped to shiat by a giant, but well mannered, polar bear and his trusty caribou sidekick.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat...they're sending GEESE!

Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians Change When they Hear the Word "War"
Youtube ktSPMzKqVPo
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Canadian special forces were particularly feared in Afghanistan.  Their snipers were really good.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI Russia, the Canadian trained Ukrainian forces are the ones who say 'sorreh' after they shoot at you.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Shiat...they're sending GEESE!


Hey, free food.

A Very Dickens Christmas Dinner - Goose Over an Open Fire
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Spec-Ops are actually pretty bad-ass.

That said, a handful of troops- no matter how skilled- wouldn't be able to do much against several armored divisions and an all-aspect assault. I suspect they're providing training to Ukrainian forces, as well as providing a NATO tripwire in the event Pootie-Poot does something stupid.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: ArkPanda: dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.

Should we be sending the Green Bay Packers?

Are artillery and firearms allowed in the NFL?


They ought to be required.
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait.  Omega Force?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
According to this article, Canadians have 3 of the longest 5 kill shots by snipers, including the #1 spot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do you realize what kind of colossal dick bag you have to be to piss off the Canadians?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Canuckistan traditionally goes into hot zones whilst 'merikuh fumbles around looking for the tank keys in her purse.
See WWI & II.

'Hey - ya finally got here, eh! The wrap party snack table is over there.'
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.

Should we be sending the Green Bay Packers?


And giant spiders.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Canadian soldiers never heard of the Geneva Convention so this should work out well for Putin.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Do you realize what kind of colossal dick bag you have to be to piss off the Canadians?


Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Snicker all you want but Canadians took Juno Beach on D-Day, they interdict pirates off Africa and drug shipments off Central and South America, and we send OUR troops to Canada for joint cold-weather training.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ArkPanda: dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.

Should we be sending the Green Bay Packers?

And giant spiders.


Waaaaait just a minute....I thought that giant spiders was Australia's thing. That's going to be awkward.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They know 100 ways to kill a man with a stale Timbit....

sleze: Wait.  Omega Force?


moto-geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Canuckistan traditionally goes into hot zones whilst 'merikuh fumbles around looking for the tank keys in her purse.
See WWI & II.

'Hey - ya finally got here, eh! The wrap party snack table is over there.'


Unfortunately we need to Uber or hitch-hike (or charter flights w/ allies) to get there as we are severely lacking in long-range transport capabilities.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.


No shiat.  I know someone in the Forces and just for shiats and giggles they made her haul a tent up north for a month.  And it's not like she was special forces or something, either.

I wouldn't have done what she did even if you gave me a luxury camper instead of a tent.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.

No shiat.  I know someone in the Forces and just for shiats and giggles they made her haul a tent up north for a month.  And it's not like she was special forces or something, either.

I wouldn't have done what she did even if you gave me a luxury camper instead of a tent.


Yeah CSB, is she hot? Thinking about a new Canadian girlfriend
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Got it.  As we provide their enemy with weapons and troops let's all hope the Russians don't come up with a "fake" reason to invade.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Yeah CSB, is she hot?


You see that 'Canadian Soldiers' meme image a few posts back?  Imagine one of those guys, but clean-shaven.
 
funmonger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the hand of Chrystia Freeland, our real Prime Minister. Nobody hates Putin more, and vice versa.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is why you shouldn't feed the wild animals. The next fellow may not have anything to feed them and they'll get quite irate.

This is especially true of bears, wolverines, wolves and so forth, but even pampered moose and deer can be dangerous. If you live in some place like Edmonton, you should make sure your rose bushes are replanted or you might be gored by a mad elk.

Brantgoose has a wealth of wonderful and useful information.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's symbolic against 100K Russians, but I think the US should do the same.

oldfarthenry: Canuckistan traditionally goes into hot zones whilst 'merikuh fumbles around looking for the tank keys in her purse.
See WWI & II.


That's because Canada didn't really split from the UK till the 80s and did whatever the brits were doing. They weren't really that much of an independent country till after WWI. Our aid before US troops officially came over kept the UK in the fight. They used a lot of US weapons and ate US food. And tens of thousands of US men enlisted in the Canadian forces.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one is expects the
Special Forceish Canuckistans
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

funmonger: This is the hand of Chrystia Freeland, our real Prime Minister. Nobody hates Putin more, and vice versa.


Ah, you must have bought her book(s). She used to be the New York gossip columnist for the Financial Post. If you think she hates Putin and adores Justin, imagine what she heard and said about New Yorkers.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: TBF, Canuckistani forces are accustomed to fighting on frozen tundra.


Ukraine is mostly temperate, with some subtropical areas. It's also mostly steppe. There's no tundra there. It's also reallyfertile land. Hence the big reason why Russia wants it. Think like, South Dakota. Except more arable.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is Russia goes to war, Putin risks losing everything. He's egomaniacal, but he's not stupid.

He might put the tip in but he's not going to f*ck Ukraine.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I talk a lot of shiat on here, but thank you for doing this, Canada, no snark. Ditto UK for pitching in. The Western World needs to take a firm stand against Russia's bullshiat expansionism.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not as glamorous as Seal Team 6, Mossad, MI6 or whatever.  Just go to where we're needed, do the work needed and come back home.

There is a difference that many overlook whenever they think of us.  We're polite but that's not the same as being nice.  Even then Roadhouse rules apply...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I talk a lot of shiat on here, but thank you for doing this, Canada, no snark. Ditto UK for pitching in. The Western World needs to take a firm stand against Russia's bullshiat expansionism.


You're welcome.  No snark.  I'm perfectly fine with my taxes supporting this kind of military deployment even though it's not in Canada's immediate interests.  It's the right thing to do.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Canadian Spec-Ops are actually pretty bad-ass.

That said, a handful of troops- no matter how skilled- wouldn't be able to do much against several armored divisions and an all-aspect assault. I suspect they're providing training to Ukrainian forces, as well as providing a NATO tripwire in the event Pootie-Poot does something stupid.


That's right. And quite frankly, we could use a dozen different national tripwire forces there. Rotating in small units for ~6 (or whatever) month stints is a pretty small commitment for the major NATO powers, but would be a massive deterrent factor, with Russia's having to deal with the fact that a major offensive could kill troops from a dozen Western countries.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Canadian Spec-Ops are actually pretty bad-ass.

That said, a handful of troops- no matter how skilled- wouldn't be able to do much against several armored divisions and an all-aspect assault. I suspect they're providing training to Ukrainian forces, as well as providing a NATO tripwire in the event Pootie-Poot does something stupid.


Exactly.  Canada doesn't have a lot of soldiers, but what they have is pretty darn good.  Their special forces have performed extremely well in Afghanistan as part of NATO's deployment. This sounds like further bolstering training for insurgency operations if things go sideways as I doubt anyone believes Ukraine can win a conventional conflict and blunt a Russian advance. It can also serve as a tripwire in Ukraine (much like US forces in South Korea on the DMZ for North Korean aggression) that could lead to NATO/US involvement if Russia does invade Ukraine.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Snicker if you will, the Canadian forces spec ops people are some sharp motherfarking operators.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Unfortunately we need to Uber or hitch-hike (or charter flights w/ allies) to get there as we are severely lacking in long-range transport capabilities.


The odds that Canada is going to have to fight on the other side of the world without the USA also fighting on the other side of the world are pretty much nil.

wegotchuboo
 
OrionXVI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apparently subby hasn't seen a Canadian with a hockey stick.  I'm less afraid of a bull moose.  😁
 
Numberlady2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: funmonger: This is the hand of Chrystia Freeland, our real Prime Minister. Nobody hates Putin more, and vice versa.

Ah, you must have bought her book(s). She used to be the New York gossip columnist for the Financial Post. If you think she hates Putin and adores Justin, imagine what she heard and said about New Yorkers.


if you really want to know why Chrystia is hated by Poutin, read Red Line by Bill Browder.  She is considered persona non grata in Russia because of what she revealed about the oligarchs while she was a reporter for Reuters (?).  Absolutely a fascinating book.
 
