(The London Economic)   It's normal for a 4yo to throw a tantrum if his soft toy is in the wrong position or missing. Not so much for a 61yo "adult" with a vast collection that must be arranged just so on his bed, is it, Your ex-Royal Highness?   (thelondoneconomic.com) divider line
    Duke of York, Buckingham Palace, George VI of the United Kingdom, Prince Andrew, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Teddy bear, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Build-A-Bear Workshop  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shamelessly stolen from another Fark thread:

"really rich people are really weird"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wow. just wow.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's just trying to create the right mood for his "dates".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Umm...  yeah.  I like my pillows arranged in a tidy manner, and I do place them just so when I make the bed.  But not one stuffed animal or other toy is on the bed and I certainly wouldn't get upset if the cat moved one of them or something.

If it's true, this dude has serious issues.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Page, who said he believes he first met Maxwell in 2001, added: "From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace, go in and out, we thought she was having an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.

It's a case of He's Farked vs He's Rich and Connected. The Queen stripping him of a few titles kind of tips it towards the former, but it still seems like a tossup.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Was he caught with that damn mannequin head again?


Was he caught with that damn mannequin head again?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The knives are really starting to come out for ol' Randy Andy...
 
Muta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do the people of England keep these leaches on society around?
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He goes right in the middle......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It sounds like Nancy Reagan with her chincy knick-knacks.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It has a name, Andrew is a "little".

Look into it.

Clear your browser history afterward.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somebody has been sleeping in Baby Bear's bed, and she has Sellfies!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Souvenir collectors are picky.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's how we do it in the colonies.


snopes.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

"really rich people are really weird"

"really rich people are really weird"


When all the normal big worries of life are taken care of, there's nothing left but the weird shiat to freak out about.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Page, who said he believes he first met Maxwell in 2001, added: "From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace, go in and out, we thought she was having an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.

It's a case of He's Farked vs He's Rich and Connected. The Queen stripping him of a few titles kind of tips it towards the former, but it still seems like a tossup.


Page, no!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine being so privileged that you could do that and not only get away with it, nobody would dare speak of it (while you were in favor, anyway).
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's...weird.

None of his brothers or sister are like that, are they?

That boy has issues.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the Mariah Carey level of diva behavior.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like my teddies arranged just so.

I prefer my pillows named.

I prefer my girls mildly post-pubescent, but only slightly.

I prefer my tea served post-coitus, along with a copy of "Highlights" magazine for my sexual partner to peruse.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: edmo: Shamelessly stolen from another Fark thread:

"really rich people are really weird"

When all the normal big worries of life are taken care of, there's nothing left but the weird shiat to freak out about.


This isn't solely the rich.

I used to be fairly heavily involved in local fandom.  Fandom already has a disproportionate share of misfits, and among them are people that have somehow managed to get onto permanent disability.  They aren't making a lot of money, but what they have for disability income is enough to support them and allow what normally are hobbies to be their primary focus.

A good chunk of these people will take all of the sorts of conflicts that most of us deal with in our occupations, and apply that sort of strife and drama to the fandom scene, through things like squabbling about running conventions, or planning smaller events, or who they support, or the sorts of small, relatively trivial details in any of these.

I've come to believe that most people actually need some form of conflict or struggle in their lives to keep them centered.  If they don't have it imposed on them then they have to manufacture it.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat surprised by the amount of people who think this is a rich person thing or even highly uncommon. I mean, it's usually something females do, not males (in this form, with childish stuffed animals and whatnot, males have other ways of arresting development) but it's out there. Alot of people don't want to grow up, and like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them. Not saying that's Andrew but stuffed animals on the bed as an adult is a sign.
 
Bungles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once the omertà breaks in the royal family, I suspect we're going to hear an avalanche of weird shiat about him.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I feel the same way. When bed toys are missing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It becomes clearer (almost with every passing day) how very many spoiled toddler-like adults -- yes, even people in their 60s or older -- there are, especially among the white, rich population.

Sometimes it seems it's the majority of that group in particular.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sometimes a teddy bear is just a teddy bear and sometimes....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: NeoCortex42: edmo: Shamelessly stolen from another Fark thread:

"really rich people are really weird"

When all the normal big worries of life are taken care of, there's nothing left but the weird shiat to freak out about.

This isn't solely the rich.

I used to be fairly heavily involved in local fandom.  Fandom already has a disproportionate share of misfits, and among them are people that have somehow managed to get onto permanent disability.  They aren't making a lot of money, but what they have for disability income is enough to support them and allow what normally are hobbies to be their primary focus.

A good chunk of these people will take all of the sorts of conflicts that most of us deal with in our occupations, and apply that sort of strife and drama to the fandom scene, through things like squabbling about running conventions, or planning smaller events, or who they support, or the sorts of small, relatively trivial details in any of these.

I've come to believe that most people actually need some form of conflict or struggle in their lives to keep them centered.  If they don't have it imposed on them then they have to manufacture it.


When I played mmos I never understood how so many Europeans could be dedicated and good, then I realized it's the amazing western European welfare lol. They didnt have jobs, they could play all day.
I first learned the word NEET that way.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TWX:

I've come to believe that most people actually need some form of conflict or struggle in their lives to keep them centered.  If they don't have it imposed on them then they have to manufacture it.

Have you been to the Pol tab?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's a case of He's Farked vs He's Rich and Connected. The Queen stripping him of a few titles kind of tips it towards the former, but it still seems like a tossup.

Every time she saw him, it was all she could do to not become this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size

No, she wasn't knocking


It's a case of He's Farked vs He's Rich and Connected. The Queen stripping him of a few titles kind of tips it towards the former, but it still seems like a tossup.

Every time she saw him, it was all she could do to not become this guy


Fark user imageView Full Size


No, she wasn't knocking
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alot of people don't want to grow up, and like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them.


More people don't want to grow up, but DON'T like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them.

Ultimately, those ones are more dangerous.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Bathtub Cynic: Alot of people don't want to grow up, and like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them.

More people don't want to grow up, but DON'T like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them.

Ultimately, those ones are more dangerous.


Man isn't that the truth
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That depends on what your definition of is is, Subby
 
Two16
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

He's just trying to create the right mood for his "dates".

Knows that feel, bro...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bungles: Once the omertà breaks in the royal family, I suspect we're going to hear an avalanche of weird shiat about him.


Obviously.  He's surplus. He's been surplus from the day he was born.  Once it became clear that his older brother was going to at least live to adulthood, and then especially once his older brother produced an heir, there was no purpose for him anymore.

I have not followed recent the drama around Charles and Diana's younger son too much, but it sort of sounds like he figured out prior to marrying that he didn't want to be surplus.  He did some national service as was expected in his family, he got his party on for awhile, but at some point he either realized that there was no role for him, or else he saw what his creepy uncle was up to and didn't want to be that.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Bathtub Cynic: Alot of people don't want to grow up, and like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them.

More people don't want to grow up, but DON'T like the idea of someone else basically making all their decisions for them.

Ultimately, those ones are more dangerous.


So more people are more dangerous?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Sometimes a teddy bear is just a teddy bear and sometimes....

[Fark user image 850x605]


could be worse.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: more people are more dangerous?


I have a solution for that, but it's very unpopular.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Why do the people of England keep these leaches on society around?


Why do so many Americans want this kind of person to run our country?

Is it that hard to elect someone qualified to actually do the job?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Muta: Why do the people of England keep these leaches on society around?


Why do so many Americans want this kind of person to run our country?

Is it that hard to elect someone qualified to actually do the job?

Because they see the public image of that someone and think that it looks like what they would be like if they were as wealthy and successful as they perceive this person to be.

The poor person's idea of a rich person.
The idiot's idea of a smart person.
The loser's idea of someone successful.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once again - sub-out this royalty business to willing participants:
Fark user imageView Full Size

She even has a totes-adorbs speech impediment that just lends itself to the jorb.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: When I played mmos I never understood how so many Europeans could be dedicated and good, then I realized it's the amazing western European welfare lol. They didnt have jobs, they could play all day.
I first learned the word NEET that way.


I hadn't heard NEET before.

I've known plenty of such people.  One guy wasn't even on disability, he'd manage to ride the wave of economic woes to perpetually be on unemployment insurance payout or else working just long enough at a weak company to soon qualify for it again come the next round of layoffs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: NeoCortex42: edmo: Shamelessly stolen from another Fark thread:

"really rich people are really weird"

When all the normal big worries of life are taken care of, there's nothing left but the weird shiat to freak out about.

This isn't solely the rich.

I used to be fairly heavily involved in local fandom.  Fandom already has a disproportionate share of misfits, and among them are people that have somehow managed to get onto permanent disability.  They aren't making a lot of money, but what they have for disability income is enough to support them and allow what normally are hobbies to be their primary focus.

A good chunk of these people will take all of the sorts of conflicts that most of us deal with in our occupations, and apply that sort of strife and drama to the fandom scene, through things like squabbling about running conventions, or planning smaller events, or who they support, or the sorts of small, relatively trivial details in any of these.

I've come to believe that most people actually need some form of conflict or struggle in their lives to keep them centered.  If they don't have it imposed on them then they have to manufacture it.


Yep - it gives them a chance to be someone.  However locally and briefly, but it does.  It's all they got
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Why do the people of England keep these leaches on society around?


As I've been told. By moron libertarians from the US, the royals are a profit center. When pointed out so was slavery, they said feudalism and slavery are different

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I've come to believe that most people actually need some form of conflict or struggle in their lives to keep them centered. If they don't have it imposed on them then they have to manufacture it.


That is true.  Something about the way we evolved.  Not in peace.    And we live in nothing but a competitive society.  Nobody is ever just about "being," they always have to think, But wait, how can I get better?

I blame capitalism because it's always about capitalism.  How can you ever be winning, if there is more to acquire, and others have more than you do?  You have to FIGHT.

/fight fight fight
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Muta: Why do the people of England keep these leaches on society around?


Why do so many Americans want this kind of person to run our country?

Is it that hard to elect someone qualified to actually do the job?

Are we talking about the Trumpers who want a king or the liberals who want us to be more like Europe?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: edmo: Shamelessly stolen from another Fark thread:

"really rich people are really weird"

When all the normal big worries of life are taken care of, there's nothing left but the weird shiat to freak out about.


Well, that or, drink
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Two16: MrBallou: He's just trying to create the right mood for his "dates".
Knows that feel, bro...

[Fark user image image 850x604]


MJ was likely a "little"
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hadn't heard NEET before.

I've known plenty of such people.  One guy wasn't even on disability, he'd manage to ride the wave of economic woes to perpetually be on unemployment insurance payout or else working just long enough at a weak company to soon qualify for it again come the next round of layoffs.
I first learned the word NEET that way.

I hadn't heard NEET before.

I've known plenty of such people.  One guy wasn't even on disability, he'd manage to ride the wave of economic woes to perpetually be on unemployment insurance payout or else working just long enough at a weak company to soon qualify for it again come the next round of layoffs.


NEducation Experience or Training
 
