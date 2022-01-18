 Skip to content
(Ottawa Citizen)   Ottawa woman drives 10 miles down frozen river before Darwin catches up. Commemorates event with a "Sinking Scion Selfie"   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car is going down anyway.  May as well get a selfie.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've accidentally driven on a pedestrian walkway during a snowstorm, but a river?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"One of the rescuers, Zachary King, said in a radio interview on 580 CFRA that the woman was "smiling ear to ear" after making it safely to shore."

...knowing that she got the video that would make her a TikTok star!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are always pulling people from the river, usually frozen.

My theory is that they blow off the bridges in snow storms. I've been there but lived to tell the tale.

But what a wonderful illustration of how Canadians act when they are bored.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See the thread on Canadian Special Forces, below.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, I wish I had a river I could drive away on...
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did the Canadians forget the captain is supposed to go down with her ship?
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think Darwin took the day off since this self-absorbed kunt is still alive.
/There were *children* on that river.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should have left her there to find her own way to shore.  No loss to society, and maybe with the spring thaw her body would have fed some fish.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She took the selfie because it's her ex's car
 
greggerm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems to me Darwin threatened, but never really caught her.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, FFS!
Bow to your queen, Nar-Gens (narcissist generation)!
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: She took the selfie because it's her ex's car


Ha!  that was my guess.  "He got the car in the settlement, and I'm off to the attorney's office to hand over the keys..."

/knew a guy did similar on the Cape some decades back, although it involved an active outdoor shooting range
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lesson learned: you Ottawa chout.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Serves her right for having a paint job like a taxi.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another failed u-boat commander wannabe.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean what else are you going to do while you wait for the ice rescue team to show up?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope she gets hot with the environmental cleanup bill.  She probably won't be smiling after that.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I hope she gets hot with the environmental cleanup bill.  She probably won't be smiling after that.


*hit


Dammit.
 
