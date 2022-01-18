 Skip to content
(KETV Omaha)   You'd think the high-speed chase would have ended when the criminals stopped to switch out drivers, but no   (ketv.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The first driver, 30-year-old Jacob Morton

+

The second driver, 58-year-old Jeanna Dockter

+

meth

Equals: You know what, on second thought I don't want to know.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: The first driver, 30-year-old Jacob Morton

+

The second driver, 58-year-old Jeanna Dockter

+

meth

Equals: You know what, on second thought I don't want to know.


Harold & Maude?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad you referred to people exceeding the speed limit as criminals submitter. Every. Damn. One.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: I_Am_Weasel: The first driver, 30-year-old Jacob Morton

+

The second driver, 58-year-old Jeanna Dockter

+

meth

Equals: You know what, on second thought I don't want to know.

Harold & Maude?


From what the cops say it's more like Harold & Meth.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
116 MPH + meth

Apparently equals driver change
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Opacity: 116 MPH + meth

Apparently equals driver change


I was told there would be no meth.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now we know the top speed of a laden 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

/Which one was the kidnapper?
 
muphasta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

felching pen: Now we know the top speed of a laden 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

/Which one was the kidnapper?


The Meth.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Opacity: 116 MPH + meth


Apparently equals driver change

I was told there would be no meth.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/good job
 
blasterz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I grew up between Farragut and Shenandoah on Highway 2; frankly I'm amazed anyone noticed a car doing 116.
 
