(NBC News)   On this day in 2020, passengers arriving at New York's JFK Airport from some place in China called Wuhan starting being screened upon arrival. Oh those sweet innocent health officials of spring   (nbcnews.com) divider line
173 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Jan 2022 at 3:35 PM (54 minutes ago)



skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Many of us here in the tourist (Cruise ships in the bay until 4/20. Yeah, potheads, 4/20) county of Monterey Cal. were starting to suffer from 'the mother of all flus' which took away our sense of smell/taste, brought on fevers and chills, sore throats and started putting (or killing) people with lung problems in ICUs. I WUHnder WUHt it was?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday, Covid pandemic!!!

*tries to blow out candles*
*hack* *cough* *wheeze* *dies*
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: "Though not much is known about the new virus, it doesn't appear to spread easily. "So far none of the health care providers who have taken care of the people in China have acquired the infection, so we hope it's not readily transmissible,""

Oof, not quite the right observation in hindsight.

FTA:"Overall, CDC officials said they believe the current risk of the virus spreading in the U.S. is low."

Lot's of these zingers in the article.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the most boring worldwide catastrophe ever.

I miss the 80's.

We had AIDS, nuclear war. THE DEVIL!

Man. I miss The Devil.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is the most boring worldwide catastrophe ever.

I miss the 80's.

We had AIDS, nuclear war. THE DEVIL!

Man. I miss The Devil.


Did they ever figure out who started the fire?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: dothemath: This is the most boring worldwide catastrophe ever.

I miss the 80's.

We had AIDS, nuclear war. THE DEVIL!

Man. I miss The Devil.

Did they ever figure out who started the fire?


Sammy Davis Jr.?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah yes, and all the screaming and whining about it's all because of racism they were being screened.
 
freakay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Around this time two years ago I was having dinner with some other parents at our neighborhood school. One guy said "hey what do you think about this thing in China?"

I said with a dead straight face "this is going to be very bad and will kill a lot of people. It's going to disrupt a lot of stuff."

They all said I was over reacting. I knew I was right. And here we are
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Ah yes, and all the screaming and whining about it's all because of racism they were being screened.


Yeah, but the screening and travel bans didn't do shiat because it was probably already out and spreading in the US:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​when-was-coronavirus-first-in-us/2021/​06/15/1aaa6b56-cd2d-11eb-8cd2-4e95230c​fac2_story.html
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is the most boring worldwide catastrophe ever.

I miss the 80's.

We had AIDS, nuclear war. THE DEVIL!

Man. I miss The Devil.


Just need a few more kids to get into retro vinyl and spinning their Ozzy and Slayer LPs backwards.  The olds assured me The Devil will ride.
 
