GIFs are no longer cool, only old boomers use them. This message brought to you by the Millennial Clickbait project   (vice.com)
144
144 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Gen Xer
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: [media2.giphy.com image 200x286] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People born in the 1940's use computers?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I supposed to care what a bunch of toddlers to the internet think is cool?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ionlyusetiff.tga
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I got my first computer in like 92 the only porn images I saw at first were still .gif images so I thought .gif was the universal format for porn for like 4 years.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: People born in the 1940's use computers?


yes....I work in IT and wish they would all retire now to make my life less miserable.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like, I know at some level that I need to change with the times, but....
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, uh...anyone else read that as GILFs?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIFs would still be cool if we didn't call NFTs "NFTs" but instead called them GIF Certificates.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That democratisation creates a sense of disgust with people who consider themselves insiders," Phillips explains.

Imagine being a gif hipster and thinking you're the cool one.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell you what, children. I'll keep using gifs, and you can keep Tiktok. Fair?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in, Millennials are pretentious assholes.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: So, uh...anyone else read that as GILFs?


Not your personal erotica site...

/not that there's anything wrong with that
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: When I got my first computer in like 92 the only porn images I saw at first were still .gif images so I thought .gif was the universal format for porn for like 4 years.


According to Wikipedia, the JPEG specification was first published on September 18, 1992, and it probably took a few more years for most computers to support it.  Until then, GIF may in fact have been the universal format for porn.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythRender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have a Bo Burnham Emoji for that??
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the flood begin

breaqz.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well not on THIS site I don't use them, because no freedom of bandwidth  and such.

/Like I go anywhere else.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Marcos P: When I got my first computer in like 92 the only porn images I saw at first were still .gif images so I thought .gif was the universal format for porn for like 4 years.

According to Wikipedia, the JPEG specification was first published on September 18, 1992, and it probably took a few more years for most computers to support it.  Until then, GIF may in fact have been the universal format for porn.


Whoa :0
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like cyberpsychologist Kaye, he notes that TikTok has normalised sharing videos of ourselves - why select a GIF to show "your reaction when...", if you can simply turn on your camera and record your actual reaction?

fark tiktok. nobody wants to see your cringey-ass reaction selfie videos.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The olds must prevail
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... using a .gif in a context where text was more appropriate (e.g. phone texts) or where words would be more efficient and clear than whatever the image is supposed to convey already made you an annoying coont wasting everyone's time.

I would guess that the reason boomers are ruining it for everyone has more to do with those two factors than just the fact that they're using reaction .gifs in the first place.  Like... when your grandma started learning about the emoji button it wasn't irritating because she'd occasionally toss a thumbs-up into a text instead of typing 'OK', it was annoying because she'd convey "okay" with fifteen different animated stick figures doing the macarena, a glittering eggplant, and three of those stupid 'number in a star' emojis with random numbers, and it was completely indecipherable.

Ineffective communication irritates people, Ric Romero has more at 11.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: This just in, Millennials are pretentious assholes.


Neither you nor subby even skimmed TFA, which says:

You don't have to look far to find other tweets or TikToksmocking GIFs as the preserve of old people - which, yes, now means millennials.

We Millennials are going to be 100 and in nursing homes and the AI recreations of older generations will keep referring to us as blasted kids.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure Jan.

That's why ALL of my social chat apps now have a gif button I suppose?
 
djfitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel like I've been through most of the dark underbelly of the internet. I've strolled through the somethingawful forums, was there for Duckroll on 4chan before Rickrolling was a thing, YTMND'd Picard with the best of them, and dancing baby'd my way through the 90's as a kid.

However, something about seeing my suburban princess karen-esque sister hopping on Twitter using memes and GIFs from ye olden days in her mommy-group spats has made me feel old. She's only a couple years younger than me and we're both in our 30's, but for whatever reason that made me feel ancient. If such things have gone *that* mainstream that she is now aware of, and freely using them, I feel my days are numbered.
 
djfitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
breaqz.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Beware of geeks bearing gifs
 
