(Guardian)   Australia sets a new record for its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 77 deaths. No, that's not a typo   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 77 COVID deaths in the US for today would be nice compared to this current sh*tshow.

/0 deaths would be even better of course
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID is just one of the many things in Australia that is out to kill you.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably mostly comorbidities, like spiders, snakes, and drop bears.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes but did they die of dropbear bites or with dropbear bites?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guess that decision to treat Omicron as if it was a common cold is really paying off.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Only 77 COVID deaths in the US for today would be nice compared to this current sh*tshow.

/0 deaths would be even better of course


Proportionally, it's like 1000/day for the US, which is pretty significant.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to the game, Aussies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks for the clarification, subby.  I'd thought you meant "Austria".
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
farking Djokovic
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Drop Bears kill 77 people an hour.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.


I believe the Australian numbers a lot more than the American numbers.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.

I believe the Australian numbers a lot more than the American numbers.


Our case numbers have always been bogus because out testing efforts are spotty and a massive number of "colds" very much aren't, but I don't think the body count is off by more than a few percent.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trerro: A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.


Daily counts are never a great tracker for an ongoing trend. Weekends and a holiday on Monday do affect the numbers reported for the US. Our rolling 7-day average is more like 1500 per day. Just look at the graph for daily deaths on your linked page - it looks like a hair comb with frequent and fairly consistent spikes and drops for months.

So Australia's is now in a comparable range, but the US rate is still worse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

trerro: A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.


Single-day totals don't mean much of anything, especially when you're only looking at the day prior. Those numbers tend to be adjusted up as data comes in late.

The 7-day average in the U.S. is currently at just under 2,000 a day, up from a 70-day average of about 1,300 a day on Jan. 1.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA

Queensland Record 16 COVID Deaths

(3) of the deaths were people in their 70s, (8) in their 80s, (4) in their 90s and one (1)  person who was over 100 years old

So, all 16 were 70+

(10) people were fully vaccinated, (2) had had only one dose and (4) were un-vaccinated

Well that's reassuring.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But how many die every day from calling Bruce a Sheila and getting a Victoria Bitter can thrown at their head?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: Tr0mBoNe: trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.

I believe the Australian numbers a lot more than the American numbers.

Our case numbers have always been bogus because out testing efforts are spotty and a massive number of "colds" very much aren't, but I don't think the body count is off by more than a few percent.


Perhaps but they're still fudgeable... "sorry it wasn't covid, they died of heart failure or something else. See, it's right here in the coroners report. "
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: trerro: A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

Daily counts are never a great tracker for an ongoing trend. Weekends and a holiday on Monday do affect the numbers reported for the US. Our rolling 7-day average is more like 1500 per day. Just look at the graph for daily deaths on your linked page - it looks like a hair comb with frequent and fairly consistent spikes and drops for months.

So Australia's is now in a comparable range, but the US rate is still worse.


Bah, I forgot Monday was MLK Day, that's going to make the numbers wonky. Yep, you're right.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.


You're right that, per capita, we're being hit with new infections and deaths at probably the worst rate in the world right now. But that's very largely because we used shutdowns and other measures to essentially eradicate previous breakouts until our vaccination rate got well up into the 80's, it's in the 90's one jab or more for over 16's now. So for the first time we're accepting the spread of COVID in the community without large-scale response, but those infected are still required to quarantine etc. That's literally only happened in the past six weeks or so.

The net result is that not once have our hospitals been overwhelmed, and despite what's going on there's no sense of panic I can detect. The vast majority of folks who are vaccinated have only recently been vaccinated (because our federal government was in charge of acquiring vaccines and that happened wayyyy too slowly but we got there in the end, those guys are farking useless), and now boosters are rolling out quickly.

This is our first real wave. The rest of the world is way in front of us on that front. And within a month or so we expect that to calm down significantly.

77 per day for our population is a large figure, sure. But our total COVID deaths since the pandemic began remain under 3000. Adjusting for population that's like the US having 36 thousand deaths. Instead the US has had well over 20 times that number.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.


Hmm, I think there's a bit more to it than that.

It looks like the US has a weird weekly reporting, and yesterday was one of the days where the reports must not go through, check out this reporting consistency across the weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I find it difficult to believe COVID has Mondayitis, and builds up for a big Thursday and Friday consistently every week. There's probably systems in place, and people have to review and compile all of the deaths before reporting.

Meanwhile Australia just reports as it happens, likely due to it being easy to report such low numbers:
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you apply the 7 day rolling average for the US, it puts your regular deaths more around the 1.7k mark, as a few days prior to yesterday you guys had reported nearing 3,000, or triple Australia's new high score:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Welcome to the game, Aussies.

[Fark user image image 743x475]


Only showing up in the second half?  Amateurs...

/wishing we were really in the second half of this thing.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: COVID is just one of the many things in Australia that is out to kill you.


Yeah, the competition Down Under is fierce. In the US it's "only" guns and opiates...because the best threats to American life and health are the selfmade ones.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.


This is a covid thread, get out of here with your science and math. Neither side wants to hear it.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: trerro: A quick Google reveals the entire population of Australia to be 25.7 mil vs 329.5 mil or 1 per every 12.82. If we scale those 77 deaths up by that same multiplier, we get 987 deaths/day if they had the same per capita death rate.

A quick check of this: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
reveals that our yesterday death total is 468, which divided by 987, or 47.4% of Australia's per capita total... and given we're doing a terrible job of dealing with this wave, Australia's numbers are absolutely abysmal.

So yeah, that 77 is LOT worse of a number than it looks like in a vacuum.

This is a covid thread, get out of here with your science and math. Neither side wants to hear it.


But their math is misleading at best and is based on misleading data, as they themselves acknowledged later in the thread when it was pointed out to them, so ...
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: But their math is misleading at best and is based on misleading data, as they themselves acknowledged later in the thread when it was pointed out to them, so ...


He forgot it was MLK day yesterday, so he is obviously racist. You are going to trust his math now?
 
