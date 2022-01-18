 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deslidefied)   Ever wondered how much the wonders of the world would cost if they were built today? Have $1.2 billion in limestone lying around?   (deslide.clusterfake.net) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, number of slides, Lens, 1990s American television series, site, slides, Contact, image URLs  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 5:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stonehenge really is a bargain. Then again I would just find stones lying around and construct my own.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree with their methodology on the Eiffel Tower. They said "they paid x amount back then, which would be x amount now." But that doesn't take into account how much more expensive real estate, in the middle of Paris no less, has gotten compared to back then.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hoover Dam, USA: $891.6 million

The Twin Cities built a worthless light rail system for twice that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: I disagree with their methodology on the Eiffel Tower. They said "they paid x amount back then, which would be x amount now." But that doesn't take into account how much more expensive real estate, in the middle of Paris no less, has gotten compared to back then.


Not to mention changes in construction technology and techniques.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Combustion: I disagree with their methodology on the Eiffel Tower. They said "they paid x amount back then, which would be x amount now." But that doesn't take into account how much more expensive real estate, in the middle of Paris no less, has gotten compared to back then.


Public land, for the World's Fair (and a celebration of the revolution 100 years prior). So technically yes the land has value but nobody actually bought it, its only assumed value.

(Supposedly the city of Chicago is OK with moving the Bears up to Arlington because Soldier Field's particular chunk of real estate is worth billions.)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know what they say about headlines ending in a question...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Colossus?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Stonehenge really is a bargain. Then again I would just find stones lying around and construct my own.


Piece of cake, being only 18" tall.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: No Colossus?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 556x413]


I could see Elon Musk building that one back in his own image.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bighairyguy: kdawg7736: Stonehenge really is a bargain. Then again I would just find stones lying around and construct my own.

Piece of cake, being only 18" tall.


But oh how they danced, the little children of Stonehenge
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.