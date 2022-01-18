 Skip to content
 
North Korea bans laughing, drinking, leather jackets on the anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death   (news.com.au)
25
    North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Kim Il-sung  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! What a pathetic loser. The only reason they would even impose those bans, are because they know their entire country wants to sing and dance on that stupid f*ck's grave.

Ding dong, the biatch is dead.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If laughing, drinking and wearing a leather jacket on the anniversary of Il's death is wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait

Best Koreans are allowed to laugh?  Like, at all??

Huh.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Wait

Best Koreans are allowed to laugh?  Like, at all??

Huh.


Only when Lil' Kim says something "funny."  Then it's mandatory.

/Lacking the energy to laugh because you haven't eaten in 3 weeks is no excuse.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,"

Isn't that basically every day in NK anyway?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, when you have so few grains you can't brew anymore AND you had to eat your leather, it makes sense that there is no laughing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
North Koreans then fell silent and bowed in respect for Kim Jong Il as a midday siren blared for three minutes.

What was that? Stay silent!? I don't hear any silence!
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But...did they ban Matt Damons?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even grocery shopping is banned on the exact day of the elder Kim's death - December 17

LOL - like they actually have any food in their stores.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They say laughter is the best medicine,
but tell that to the guards....
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
GOP seen taking notes, furiously.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Radio Free Asia's Korean Service

if you believe this I have some investment opportunities I would like to discuss with you
 
semiotix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.

cpd.typepad.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, jumping over rivers, streams, tributaries or canals in any kind of souped up muscle car with your cousins is punishable by death.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One duster to rule them all

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Being North Korean is punishable by death.

That's kinda universal though.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shastacola: "During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,"

Isn't that basically every day in NK anyway?


Not for Kim Il-Sung
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just ban his death?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cherryl taggart: GOP seen taking notes, furiously.

it's more fun if you just post a picture

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Radio Free Asia's Korean Service

if you believe this I have some investment opportunities I would like to discuss with you


Can you expound upon this?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xanadian: Wait

Best Koreans are allowed to laugh?  Like, at all??

Huh.


Just one.

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Toxophil: xanadian: Wait

Best Koreans are allowed to laugh?  Like, at all??

Huh.

Just one.

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 570x571]


"Photographed in order of human misery. Also featuring Kim Jong Un"
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing like engaging in a bit of performative theater to save your life.

arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-bostonglobe.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
