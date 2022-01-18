 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Since the twin disasters took out nearly all of its communications infrastructure, we haven't gotten many dramatic pictures or videos out of Tonga, but after the volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami, the island is farked UP   (cbsnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, until you can land a plane load of medical supplies and run a supply ship in what is left of the harbors, you got no idea. Unless someone's got a case hardened laptop and back up Sat comm
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's not *more* f*cked up.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From what I read they've only been able to find one working satellite phone on the island. AND they are trying to coordinate "no contact" relief efforts as Tonga has only had ONE case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Good luck and Godspeed.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if my Tonga approval stamps have gained more money?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tonga only pawn in game of life
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
500 miles from fiji and 2000 from basically anyone else. Its gonna be a while before major help is arriving
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is there enough ground transportation on the island?

Maybe we should send some Tonga Trucks.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weaklingrecords: From what I read they've only been able to find one working satellite phone on the island. AND they are trying to coordinate "no contact" relief efforts as Tonga has only had ONE case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Good luck and Godspeed.


I think that would be the least of their problems.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Brady Bunch never should have taken that cursed tiki statue
 
azpenguin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: weaklingrecords: From what I read they've only been able to find one working satellite phone on the island. AND they are trying to coordinate "no contact" relief efforts as Tonga has only had ONE case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Good luck and Godspeed.

I think that would be the least of their problems.


A Covid outbreak on the island when everything is this farked up would be a massive problem.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Australia's HMAS Adelaide and New Zealand's HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa were ordered to be ready for a possible aid request from Tonga, which lies three to five days' sailing away.
Article does not say whether ships are going nearby, or are waiting in Australia for the paperwork to request them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Twin disasters?  You mean like Mary-Kate and Ashley?

wp.usatodaysports.comView Full Size


/I'll leave now...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Tonga's airport was working to remove volcanic ash from the capital's runway. Australia said the ash must be cleared before it can land a C-130 military plane with aid."

Time to parachute-drop pallets of wheelbarrows and shovels?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weaklingrecords: AND they are trying to coordinate "no contact" relief efforts as Tonga has only had ONE case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.


Well that SUCKS
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time to rebuild just in time to be inundated by the rising seas of Climate Change.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The satellite video of the volcano explosion and resulting shockwave was pretty dramatic.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There were something like 100,000 people living on the main island before the disaster, and they've had problems getting drinkable water for three days already. They're going to need water, medical supplies, food, and (probably) shelters. Immediately, if not sooner.

It will take Oz and NZ at least four or five days to get relief ships to Tonga. I'd read somewhere NZ was planning on landing C-130s loaded with medical supplies and water-purification systems to help alleviate the immediate problems until ships can arrive. The port facilities are probably not in good shape, so those ships will have to be capable of off-loading without much shore support.

I'm assuming it will take a week or more for any US assistance to arrive. favorited! a carrier off the coast and use helicopters to deliver aid and perform rescues if needed. Even the flat-deck amphibs can carry a huge amount of cargo, and the USN could provide UNREP support to all the relief ships supplied in order to keep aid in place for as long as possible. All it would take is someone at the Pentagram to issue the orders to get that started.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is there enough ground transportation on the island?

Maybe we should send some Tonga Trucks.


Nice one.

The people of Tonga have been hit hard, but they're unbreakable.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WTF? Why the filter?

Oh. p/l/o/n/k is somehow "bad". I suppose British slang for cheap alcohol could be "bad", but the word also means "drop" or "place".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mother Nature gives no farks about the human race.
 
