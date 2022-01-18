 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Signs that Norway's worst mass killer, the one who massacred 77 young adults, is not taking his parole hearing seriously: he's already given the Nazi salute to the judge and intends to "call the Swedish neo-Nazi Per Oberg to speak in his defense"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass, Far right, Nazism, Fascism, Crime, Prison, Right-wing politics, Human rights, Sentence  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 9:53 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That man would've already been fried in America.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.


Nah, average time between conviction/sentencing and execution is around 20 years in America. For an earlier comparison, it was around 5 years in the '80s.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.


74 million Americans think he is a hero.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Nah, average time between conviction/sentencing and execution is around 20 years in America. For an earlier comparison, it was around 5 years in the '80s.


Plus Nazi is a protected class
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.


Probably not, actually
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.


Freed. The word you want it FREED, not FRIED.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least Norway has the option to keep him in prison. They're required to give him a parole hearing, but they're not required to let him out.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.


TFG would have pardoned him and he would be spewing his rhetoric nightly on OANN.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not a violent man, but I assure you, if you murdered one of my kids and got out after 10 years, it will be a combo of Taken and Man on Fire for your ass. I suspect at least one of the parents of the victims feels the same way.
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How the parole hearing should go:

Cool Hand Luke (1967) - The Captain's speech " What we've got here is failure to communicate"
Youtube 452XjnaHr1A
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.


He'd have been pardoned by Trump and be getting a parade from the Proud Boys.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually


Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And the award for the most un-necessary statement in an article goes to...

"which experts say is unlikely to deliver him an early release."
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?


Most western European countries consider life without parole as cruel and excessive. The average time spent for first time murderers in Norway is something like 12 years (obviously run of the mill murders, not what this cat did). Americans, being bloodthirsty and incapable of empathy, usually hear that and shiat a brick, we think every criminal activity should be a 50 year sentence at least.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee on the Banality of Evil... and Jeremy Clarkson
Youtube qLGvWEnbg3c
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually

Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.


The big issue here is that he gets to go on TV annually and spew hate during his parole hearing.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He'll get out when he's like 78 to go to a hospital and die. That guy is rightfully spending every day of good health left in jail. No way Norway is letting him do otherwise.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I'm not a violent man, but I assure you, if you murdered one of my kids and got out after 10 years, it will be a combo of Taken and Man on Fire for your ass. I suspect at least one of the parents of the victims feels the same way.


Yeah, this. I'd have no problem throwing the rest of my life away just to end him in those circumstances.

So good. I'm glad his parole hearing ended up being a performative formality featuring the fact he's still insane. Die in prison, killer.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?


They're thinking that they have a system with the best outcomes and the lowest recidivism rates in the world, and they trust that system to do its job. If Breivik continues to be dangerous, as he clearly is, he will not be let out. There's no need to wreck the entire system to extract vengeance on one monster.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually

Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.


while often mis-applied, you must admit that some people need to be separated from the rest of us forever
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Bathtub Cynic: pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually

Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.

The big issue here is that he gets to go on TV annually and spew hate during his parole hearing.


And Charles Manson became a multi millionaire
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: astelmaszek: Bathtub Cynic: pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually

Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.

The big issue here is that he gets to go on TV annually and spew hate during his parole hearing.

And Charles Manson became a multi millionaire


Thanks, Trent
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: Bathtub Cynic: pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually

Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.

while often mis-applied, you must admit that some people need to be separated from the rest of us forever


I'm still unhappy about the sc racist and the batman movie maniac.

If death by cop has any place in society, those were perfect examples. But of course, both men were alwhite.
 
dracos31
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: pastramithemosterotic: bluorangefyre: That man would've already been fried in America.

Probably not, actually

Depends on the state. Texas he would be halfway to execution. Illinois he would have life with no parole.

Most European countries consider "life without parole" to be excessive and cruel punishment. Probably only in America, China, and Russia, do people think it's OK to jail someone their entire life.

In this case though I would have been fine with death by cop.


Why would Texas execute the new Attorney General.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?


Norwegian law only allows someone to be imprisoned for like 20 years before they are eligible for parole. However, they can stick them back in prison for another 20 years if he doesn't prove rehabilitated, which, clearly he's not.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.


Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.


He's not getting out after 21 years. Legal system there is a bit different.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Algebrat: WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?

They're thinking that they have a system with the best outcomes and the lowest recidivism rates in the world, and they trust that system to do its job. If Breivik continues to be dangerous, as he clearly is, he will not be let out. There's no need to wreck the entire system to extract vengeance on one monster.


It's hilarious that dumbheads are saying that he would be dealt with ,more harshly in America.
In America, the first Republican POTUS elected would pardon him, and he would become a hero of the Right, like Kyle Rittenhouse, as his reward for mass-murdering leftists.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?

Most western European countries consider life without parole as cruel and excessive. The average time spent for first time murderers in Norway is something like 12 years (obviously run of the mill murders, not what this cat did). Americans, being bloodthirsty and incapable of empathy, usually hear that and shiat a brick, we think every criminal activity should be a 50 year sentence at least.


Most European countries don't deal with many killers like Golden State killer or the Green River Killer. Hell when Austria released a serial killer on parole back in the 90s it turned out it was a very bad idea.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: Algebrat: WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?

They're thinking that they have a system with the best outcomes and the lowest recidivism rates in the world, and they trust that system to do its job. If Breivik continues to be dangerous, as he clearly is, he will not be let out. There's no need to wreck the entire system to extract vengeance on one monster.

It's hilarious that dumbheads are saying that he would be dealt with ,more harshly in America.
In America, the first Republican POTUS elected would pardon him, and he would become a hero of the Right, like Kyle Rittenhouse, as his reward for mass-murdering leftists.


Americans can't understand a judicial system that doesn't seek to inflict pain. More proof of our Neanderthal status amongst other "modern" countries.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I'm not a violent man, but I assure you, if you murdered one of my kids and got out after 10 years, it will be a combo of Taken and Man on Fire for your ass. I suspect at least one of the parents of the victims feels the same way.


I feel the same way but I would go another route with this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Medieval times.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: Bathtub Cynic: WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?

Most western European countries consider life without parole as cruel and excessive. The average time spent for first time murderers in Norway is something like 12 years (obviously run of the mill murders, not what this cat did). Americans, being bloodthirsty and incapable of empathy, usually hear that and shiat a brick, we think every criminal activity should be a 50 year sentence at least.

Most European countries don't deal with many killers like Golden State killer or the Green River Killer. Hell when Austria released a serial killer on parole back in the 90s it turned out it was a very bad idea.


Neither do we, serial killing is by far the least common form of murder.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.


The difference there is that despite the sentence they can, and will, continue to imprison him as long as they feel he is ever any sort of danger to anyone.

The man will die in prison.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

The difference there is that despite the sentence they can, and will, continue to imprison him as long as they feel he is ever any sort of danger to anyone.

The man will die in prison.


There are men in prison in America who didn't commit the crime and it's publicly known, but they won't be released and the prosecutors who lied won't be charged.

...The Americans.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.


Not correct, plenty of EU countries have life in prison on the books, both France and Germany do for example. It is seldom used, as it should be, but they do have that option and utilize it for most heinous crimes.
 
farkalt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.


Fortunately for the third world shiatholes, the retreat of America from the world stage will allow Russia and China to expand their shiattiness wherever they please.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Bathtub Cynic: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.

Not correct, plenty of EU countries have life in prison on the books, both France and Germany do for example. It is seldom used, as it should be, but they do have that option and utilize it for most heinous crimes.


Note the "seldom used" part. Bet they don't make sure the darker defendents always get the max, either.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkalt: Bathtub Cynic: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.

Fortunately for the third world shiatholes, the retreat of America from the world stage will allow Russia and China to expand their shiattiness wherever they please.


Yup. Thank the GOP.
 
farkalt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: astelmaszek: Bathtub Cynic: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.

Not correct, plenty of EU countries have life in prison on the books, both France and Germany do for example. It is seldom used, as it should be, but they do have that option and utilize it for most heinous crimes.

Note the "seldom used" part. Bet they don't make sure the darker defendents always get the max, either.


Lol
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"In 2012 Breivik was handed the maximum 21-year sentence with a clause - rarely used in the Norwegian justice system - that he can be held indefinitely if he is still considered a danger to society. It is this clause that means he can demand a parole hearing after 10 years. And while this likely means a lifelong sentence, it also opens the possibility that Breivik can demand annual parole hearings where he can broadcast his views, says Johnsen."

So under the law the cost of keeping this pile of human garbage locked up forever, instead of letting him out at age 52 after serving a couple dozen weeks per child he murdered, is letting him have an annual airing of grievances.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Nazi salute is nothing if no one salutes back.  Or writes about it.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.


Google his name plus prison.

There are thousands of homeless in america that would kill to get set up like that for the next 21 years.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Breivik has three cells to himself in the high-security wing of Skien prison. The cells are equipped with video game consoles, a television, a DVD player, electronic typewriter, newspapers and exercise machines. He also has daily access to a larger exercise yard. Rosenqvist said his conditions are "excellent" and that he has been given the opportunity to pass his high school exams and is now studying at university level.


Seriously???  He's got more space to himself than an average New York City apartment.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: At least Norway has the option to keep him in prison. They're required to give him a parole hearing, but they're not required to let him out.


And he knows they won't, so he AWs the process.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: astelmaszek: Bathtub Cynic: Lsherm: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court, Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

This mofo killed 77 people and got 21 years??!!  FFS, you could hold up a 7-11 in America and get life.

Only in third world shiat holes and America, Russia, and China, do we put people in jail for life. Most modern countries have much more intelligent systems of judicial dispense.

Not correct, plenty of EU countries have life in prison on the books, both France and Germany do for example. It is seldom used, as it should be, but they do have that option and utilize it for most heinous crimes.

Note the "seldom used" part. Bet they don't make sure the darker defendents always get the max, either.


Correct. I've been screaming for criminal justice reform here in US of A pretty much since I moved here and realized the excesses. However, in this case, I do believe he should be locked up in a cell where he never gets to see outside and slowly go insane and none of his hearings should be televised. As far as terrorism is concerned, especially terrorism driven by hateful philosophy bend on taking aways rights of others, I have zero pity for the perpetrators.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?


He has the legal right within the Norwegian judicial system to be considered for parole from an every two years in perpetuity.
I can't see him getting a parole this, or the next decade - and probably never. But he has the right to be heard. They hear him, and then he goes back to jail.
Personally I'd prefer they just shoot him and then use the resources spent to keep him locked up elsewhere, but that's not within the reach of Norwegian law.
So, every two years he'll be brought before some judges, they'll hear him ramble for a few hours and then he will be sent back to jail.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Breivik has three cells to himself in the high-security wing of Skien prison. The cells are equipped with video game consoles, a television, a DVD player, electronic typewriter, newspapers and exercise machines. He also has daily access to a larger exercise yard. Rosenqvist said his conditions are "excellent" and that he has been given the opportunity to pass his high school exams and is now studying at university level.


Seriously???  He's got more space to himself than an average New York City apartment.


My understanding of the prison system in countries like Norway when it comes to dealing with absolute evil is "It's not about who they are, it's about who we are".
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: To consider this person for parole is stupid and inhuman. What are they thinking?


Why?

This is not a torches-and-pitchforks society: everyone gets a chance to be heard. Being heard does not mean being released, far from it.

He is considered for parole because there is rule of law in Norway. If a parole process exists, it applies to everyone. You don't make exceptions based on feelings, and personally I think that is the correct way to do things.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.