(Daily Mail)   Proof that five inches is enough if you own a superyacht   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
38
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do super yachts have ballast tanks they can fill?  How certain would you have to be before you tried this maneuver?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to have a gal on my team who formerly crewed these things. She did the navigation (first mate?) and other stuff. Very well-heeled clients. We always intended to have a long lunch where she would tell some stories but never got around to it.
 
Headso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha funny headline from the daily fail.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Five inches is very much average, so half of men would love to have five inches.

/Some of us would like to have three. Inches, I mean.
//DNRTFA
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As my dad would say after a near miss or a tight squeeze while driving, it is only the last inch that counts.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That thing is bad ass.  As a person in failing health I am glad people are living large while they're here.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's about time. I look like one of ya'll poors on my 150 footer.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All that was needed was one jet skier that day.  If only...

EvilEgg: Do super yachts have ballast tanks they can fill?  How certain would you have to be before you tried this maneuver?


I'm curious if that river has low and high tides
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: As my dad would say after a near miss or a tight squeeze while driving, it is only the last inch that counts.


That's what my wife keeps telling me.
 
baorao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Do super yachts have ballast tanks they can fill?  How certain would you have to be before you tried this maneuver?


It sounds like this was bridge was just outside the yard where the ship was built, so I assume that height measurement was known and accounted for.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I lived in the bay area when some ship loaded with cranes (?) had to wait a couple weeks for an extra low tide to fit under the Golden Gate Bridge. That's a tall ship.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That would be a great time for the wave from Tonga to arrive.
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The deck plan is kind of interesting. Not sure why they have so many dining rooms though. Seems like the builders ran out of ideas of how to use the space.

https://www.heesenyachts.com/fleet/yn​1​9480-project-cosmos/
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But a little dinghy fits all the time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What'll freak you out is when they speed up to lower the boat in the water so they get more clearance.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder how many women will be raped on that boat.

Let's be honest, that's what those things are really for - debauchery on a grand scale.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

starsrift: The deck plan is kind of interesting. Not sure why they have so many dining rooms though. Seems like the builders ran out of ideas of how to use the space.

https://www.heesenyachts.com/fleet/yn1​9480-project-cosmos/


People have more than one dining rooms in one living place so they can brag about it, some might get used from time to time but they're mostly to brag about.
 
Theeng
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Do super yachts have ballast tanks they can fill?  How certain would you have to be before you tried this maneuver?


Typically you just go under during low tide if you are that close to a height restriction.  Also even if you're sure you have enough space it's still farking nerve wracking going through such a tight fit. Did it a couple times, and I don't miss it now that I'm out.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good thing the bridge plays nice and stays still.

Ship hits bridge
Youtube hkBJuk7nckU
 
No1farker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Do super yachts have ballast tanks they can fill?  How certain would you have to be before you tried this maneuver?


Not usually.  That being said you fill up all the water, fuel and holding tankes and you will be sitting pretty low in the water. A boat that big will sink a foot or more from dry.

There is a reason boats that big have steel hulls.  None of the door will close right in a year or two.
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: The deck plan is kind of interesting. Not sure why they have so many dining rooms though. Seems like the builders ran out of ideas of how to use the space.

https://www.heesenyachts.com/fleet/yn1​9480-project-cosmos/


That is an interesting observation.

I wonder if it is because the possibility of dining rooms can be converted to other uses easier which still showcasing the trim and overall aesthetic without just showing an empty room.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I wonder how many women will be raped on that boat.

Let's be honest, that's what those things are really for - debauchery on a grand scale.


Stop forcing your sick fantasies on our young minds.
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What'll freak you out is when they speed up to lower the boat in the water so they get more clearance.


When you speed up the bow rises as the stern falls, so that's not a great idea in a river.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aungen: Huggermugger: I wonder how many women will be raped on that boat.

Let's be honest, that's what those things are really for - debauchery on a grand scale.

Stop forcing your sick fantasies on our young minds.


It's weird. I looked at that picture and my first thought was "Deep sea fishing with air conditioning and TV nearby".

You have to wonder what's going on inside some people's minds and the things What woud do if they thought they could get away with it.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I used to have a gal on my team who formerly crewed these things. She did the navigation (first mate?) and other stuff. Very well-heeled clients. We always intended to have a long lunch where she would tell some stories but never got around to it.


friend of mine captains them  for russian oligarchs. He says he sees a lot of hookers
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Good thing the bridge plays nice and stays still.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hkBJuk7n​ckU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was remarkably satisfying.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

starsrift: Not sure why they have so many dining rooms though.


Orgys.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

starsrift: The deck plan is kind of interesting. Not sure why they have so many dining rooms though. Seems like the builders ran out of ideas of how to use the space.

https://www.heesenyachts.com/fleet/yn1​9480-project-cosmos/


Indoor and outdoor dining. The top deck dining area will be open so if it's raining or windy, they need somewhere to have their fancy ass dinners.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theeng: Russ1642: What'll freak you out is when they speed up to lower the boat in the water so they get more clearance.

When you speed up the bow rises as the stern falls, so that's not a great idea in a river.


Tell that to the Cap'n of the Oasis of the Seas.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe build on the other side of all those bridges. Maybe.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Theeng: Russ1642: What'll freak you out is when they speed up to lower the boat in the water so they get more clearance.

When you speed up the bow rises as the stern falls, so that's not a great idea in a river.


I think he is talking about squat
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The yacht's name is Galactica?

I think I've found my crew, then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: I used to have a gal on my team who formerly crewed these things. She did the navigation (first mate?) and other stuff. Very well-heeled clients. We always intended to have a long lunch where she would tell some stories but never got around to it.


one of my old bosses and I would regularly go for beers and he'd talk to me about about out "casino client".

This was a ultra rich family that owned a bunch of casinos globally and lived in Vancouver, they'd only ever call him directly and would require ridiculous meetings "can you pop by X location  tomorrow at noon to discuss %whatever%" assuming that everyone has a private jet on standby.

He told me that they'd have completely out-of-whack expectations consistently and would drop contractors in a heart beat if there was pushback, they listened to him though so he must suck a mean dick.

I guess my fascination with the subject always led to more questions and he'd tell me stories about them, he'd always end his stories with, "really rich people are really weird".
 
assalon5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I helped a friend deliver his old boat and pick up a new one. Approaching a river near Baltimore we had a flying bridge with canvas on top. Just kinda leaned into the frame a bit and squeeezed it by this much ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: I used to have a gal on my team who formerly crewed these things. She did the navigation (first mate?) and other stuff. Very well-heeled clients. We always intended to have a long lunch where she would tell some stories but never got around to it.


There's a Youtube channel by a guy who is the captain of a fairly sizeable superyacht in the Med that is worth watching.
Monaco F1 Grand Prix Onboard a Luxury Super Yacht!!! (Captain's Vlog 78)
Youtube I-UHQPpjm-U
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I lived in the bay area when some ship loaded with cranes (?) had to wait a couple weeks for an extra low tide to fit under the Golden Gate Bridge. That's a tall ship.


I watched that ship come in! Looked all crazy with the legs sticking all over; very much out of symmetry.  You wouldn't have thought it would make it across the Pacific.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB time: Had lunch at the Kona Kai Yacht club in San Diego years ago & watched a guy park a 120 ft boat just barely kissing the dock - it was something to see.... so when I left I promptly backed my car into a pole in the parking lot
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Huggermugger: I wonder how many women will be raped on that boat.

Let's be honest, that's what those things are really for - debauchery on a grand scale.


silvrback.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
