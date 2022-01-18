 Skip to content
 
(Indy100)   Want to get out of a bad date? Fake a positive Covid result   (indy100.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oldest trick in the book since the invention of cell phones. It doesn't have to be Covid.

My friend needs me, my mom got hurt, my babysitter needs to leave. Oh, I didn't tell you I had 4 children. My bad.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dude dodged a bullet. Never date someone this passive.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So many ways to get out of bad date without making someone freak out that they need to get tested themselves.

no doubt, she was also a bad date.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The date was going well, she seemed really positive."
-That dude explaining how his date went to his friends the next day.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My college roommate was hitting on some chick, she was very uninterested so she told him she had crabs to get him to leave.

This dude was so horny, he didn't care.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She went out clubbing and farked a stranger the same night, so there's a decent chance she won't have to fake it next time.
 
schubie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember the 9/11 spec script episode of Seinfeld? This could be one of the plots in a covid related one.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yep... I've done that...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
what's so hard about saying "i don't see this working and i don't want to waste your time so i'm gong to bounce?"

act like the adults you want to date FFS.
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny thing is, she has cancer!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: what's so hard about saying "i don't see this working and i don't want to waste your time so i'm gong to bounce?"


act like the adults you want to date FFS.

Assumes facts not in evidence.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Oldest trick in the book since the invention of cell phones.


Trust me, it predates the cell phone.  Before cell phones, you'd have a friend call the restaurant's land-line with a fake emergency.  And before the phone was invented, I'll bet Native Americans were sending up smoke signals to get out of a bad date.  "The teepee collapsed!  You have to come home right away, Humping Dog".
 
2KanZam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

2KanZam: Yep... I've done that...


Well, I've said that as an excuse to not meet them at all, not meet up and make them think they were exposed.  That kinda feels like a dick move.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
British THOT.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: So many ways to get out of bad date without making someone freak out that they need to get tested themselves.


THIS!!!

Seriously, telling someone that you tested positive for an infectious disease that they now may have caught themselves is NOT a mature way to get out of a date.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The best (worst) reply to her is "If you didn't have COVID when the date began, you do now.  We should really isolate together."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NobleHam: She went out clubbing and farked a stranger the same night, so there's a decent chance she won't have to fake it next time.


She'll need to get the multi-orifice COVID/Herpes test now.
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is better than my old date-ending stand by..

"You know, Hitler always gets a bad rap, but I think that's a little unfair when you really consider the big picture..."

/worked great until I met someone who agreed...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Oldest trick in the book since the invention of cell phones. It doesn't have to be Covid.

My friend needs me, my mom got hurt, my babysitter needs to leave. Oh, I didn't tell you I had 4 children. My bad.


What the hell ever happened to politely ending the night early?  If they ask why, you just say you don't feel you're compatible and you don't want to waste their time on something that isn't going anywhere.

The phone comes into it if they give off a stalky vibe and you need a friend to come extract you.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dating a Tik Tokker who is looking for likes is bad news, dude.

/would totally do the same if she was hot
//spelling it Tik Toker just looks wrong
///got nuthin
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dr. Mantis Toboggan
Youtube P33yU1uUzOA
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or you could just be an adult and say it's not working out, thanks but see ya later.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: So many ways to get out of bad date without making someone freak out that they need to get tested themselves.

no doubt, she was also a bad date.


She's the issue.....not him...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eKonk: This is better than my old date-ending stand by..

"You know, Hitler always gets a bad rap, but I think that's a little unfair when you really consider the big picture..."

/worked great until I met someone who agreed...


I would have definitely bought you another one and kept you talking.  I want to hear where this goes.
 
Headso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So she left the guy thinking he had a long term exposure to a potentially deadly disease, that's so cute and funny, I'm glad they covered it in that tone.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What an unbelievably annoying person.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Incel talking point: COVID cases are so high because women are faking tests.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: jaylectricity: Oldest trick in the book since the invention of cell phones. It doesn't have to be Covid.

My friend needs me, my mom got hurt, my babysitter needs to leave. Oh, I didn't tell you I had 4 children. My bad.

What the hell ever happened to politely ending the night early?  If they ask why, you just say you don't feel you're compatible and you don't want to waste their time on something that isn't going anywhere.

The phone comes into it if they give off a stalky vibe and you need a friend to come extract you. have explosive diarrhea.


Works every time.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Unsung_Hero: jaylectricity: Oldest trick in the book since the invention of cell phones. It doesn't have to be Covid.

My friend needs me, my mom got hurt, my babysitter needs to leave. Oh, I didn't tell you I had 4 children. My bad.

What the hell ever happened to politely ending the night early?  If they ask why, you just say you don't feel you're compatible and you don't want to waste their time on something that isn't going anywhere.

The phone comes into it if they give off a stalky vibe and you need a friend to come extract you. have explosive diarrhea.

Works every time.


And when it doesn't work, that should trigger 'fight or flight.'
 
crackpancake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I knew a girl and this was my take.  Watching from a huge distance.  What I noticed was there were so many selfies and so much "I'm stronk and Indeependant" and "I don't need a man to define me"  and "sorry chum I'm not a 1 night kinda girl" that I saw she was torpedoing her relationships before they even started.  Then she'd share her texts where the guy says look I did 5 min of research on you and you are in and out of relationships too often and usually dirt bag the guy if he dumps you.  Now her? 4/5 out of 10.  Thicc girl with 2 kids from a marriage where she didn't know the guy very well because he cheated and she kicked him to the curb.

I liked her, the little I knew of her.  But lost all respect when she would publicly aire her relationship issues and have an overinflated self worth, standards that Prince Harry would have trouble meeting, and she honestly should SHE wasn't the issue.  Suiter after suiter would come and go and the template was all the same.  Shallow selfies w "Mr Hott" and he's always look like a frat guy.  Well those guys have certain traits and most know college frat guy isn't settle down and raise kids guy!  So on to the next guy and on and on......
Then you get the self pity post about how all guys want is this and no nice guys exist.  Well truth be told they do exist.  You're just passing them up for hot frat guy!

So now in her 30's looking to vlog about her mid life dating experience!  LMFAO.  When your tastes are Ferrari and your budget is Civic you need to re-evaluate what you're looking for.

I see a lot of women still in this pool!  Can't find Mr Right.  Mr Right has the Rock's body, Timothy Chalamine face, and wealth like Warren Buffet easy to catch those guys!
 
