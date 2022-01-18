 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Dip da dee da dee da doh dohn't look now but Covid is spreading to hamsters   (apnews.com) divider line
    Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong International Airport, pet store, precautionary measure, Hong Kong authorities  
posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 9:19 AM



Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Lemmywinks...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon everybody, clap your hands
C'mon everybody, it's the hamster COVID dance!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: C'mon everybody, clap your hands
C'mon everybody, it's the hamster COVID dance!


Di-de-di-da-di-de-co-vid
Di-ba-di-de-do
Di-de-de-di-de-de-de-do-co-vid-bi-di-d​o
Di-de-di-da-di-de-co-vid
Di-ba-di-de-do
Di-de-de-di-de-de-de-do-co-vid-bi-di-d​o (covid)
Here we go
Di-de-di-da-di-de-co-vid
Di-ba-di-de-do
Di-de-de-di-de-de-de-do-co-vid-bi-di-d​o
Di-de-di-da-di-de-co-vid
Di-ba-di-de-do
Di-de-de-di-de-de-de-do-co-vid-bi-di-d​o
That's it
Di-de-di-da-di-de-co-vid
Di-ba-di-de-do
Di-de-de-di-de-de-de-do-co-vid-bi-di-d​o
Di-de-di-da-di-de-co-vid
Di-ba-di-de-do
Di-de-de-di-de-de-de-do-co-vid-bi-di-d​o
That's all there is to it
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it's COVID and not something more benign and treatable like the bubonic plague?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like a real disease and not just a fashion statement.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article includes helpful picture of a Guinea pig.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but...the people will starve if they kill rats, hampsters, mice, dog, cats etc.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forgot to add this.

Dance Hamster - The Hamsterdance Song
Youtube ZuzpDC_E64A
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These Chinese people are not f*cking around, yo.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

p51d007: But but but...the people will starve if they kill rats, hampsters, mice, dog, cats etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There go half the food carts in Shenzhen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Asinine. People gave it to hamsters, not the other way around.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Asinine. People gave it to hamsters, not the other way around.


I'd be more concerned about gerbils since Covid is passed thru fecal matter.

/Your colon is not a Habitrail, Richard.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Has anyone made any racist jokes about Asians eating pets yet?
Yes?
Of course.
/farkiamdisappoint.jpg
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whistle Stop (Robin Hood Rooster) by Roger Miller
Youtube riQuN3rTTZ8


I wonder how Roger Miller would have felt about becoming the hamster dance singer.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LesterB: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/riQuN3rT​TZ8]

I wonder how Roger Miller would have felt about becoming the hamster dance singer.


My kids played the hamster song for me the other day and I immediately thought of a rooster minstrel.
 
Iowan73
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You ever tried to get a hamster to wear a mask?
 
