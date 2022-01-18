 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The Tonga volcano eruption was a once-in-a-millennium event. Haven't we had enough once-in-a-millennium events in our lifetimes?   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Volcano, physics of active volcanoes, eruption episode, possible cause of the tsunami waves, atmospheric shock wave, series of tsunami waves, past eruptions, Volcanology  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Experiencing multiple once-in-a-millennium events during your lifetime is itself a once-in-a-millennium event.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano 🌋

63,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano 🌋

63,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes,

[Fark user image image 425x566]


When my art failures imitate life
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the Vogon Constructor Fleet shows up next month
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned millennials.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the Millennials.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently firefox 91.4.0  can't play most video formats, unlike 78.0.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano 🌋


63,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes,

[Fark user image 425x566]

"Ugh, I've got such a splitting headache..."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already making preparations for the Yellowstone eruption
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a millennial event for that particular volcano - TFA says some volcano somewhere in the world blows up this big roughly every ten years
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Experiencing multiple once-in-a-millennium events during your lifetime is itself a once-in-a-millennium event.


Except it isn't really.  It was a once in a 1,000 year event for this particular volcano.  Most people will experience multiple low probability high consequence events over the course of their lifetime.  Heck many of us on Fark probably experienced a much larger and more damaging eruption in our lifetimes with the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in 1991, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1991_er​u​ption_of_Mount_Pinatubo
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you may ask yourself "How do I work this?" - Talking Heads
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm already making preparations for the Yellowstone eruption


my preparations include making sure its easy to die comfortably.  Like ... really nice.  Feet first into the lava, I figure.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Feet first into the lava, I figure.


Just don't expect to sink.  It's liquid rock, it's much denser than your body.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are an infinite number of once in a millennium events that can occur each day.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: pastramithemosterotic: I'm already making preparations for the Yellowstone eruption

my preparations include making sure its easy to die comfortably.  Like ... really nice.  Feet first into the lava, I figure.


Not ground zero for the fusion bomb explosion that starts the Human/Machine War?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be grateful, 'cause now we can rest easy.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: pastramithemosterotic: I'm already making preparations for the Yellowstone eruption

my preparations include making sure its easy to die comfortably.  Like ... really nice.  Feet first into the lava, I figure.


Feet first, jeez, you must like pain.  You want to go head first or cannonball into that sucker.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've left out a Hunga Tonga. You've left out the main one, too. Thought you could slip one over on me, didn't you, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the thing that people don't understand about probability. Each day has an equal chance to spawn a once-in-a-lifetime event.

/ And you may ask yourself, "how did I get here?"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Wait until the Vogon Constructor Fleet shows up next month


Sweet relief.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness the millennium is only 21 years old so far.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a once in a lifetime probability that I'll type "rabbit juice". Rabbit juice
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was very informative. All this time I thought volcanoes were caused by  acid rain falling into a cone filled with baking soda laden rocks. Mind blown.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: aungen: Feet first into the lava, I figure.

Just don't expect to sink.  It's liquid rock, it's much denser than your body.


So you stick your feet in, then steam/broil yourself as you fall over trying to get away, and lava/fire slowly crawls up your body as it expands, fusing you to the rock?  It seems about the same as sleeping pills and a gas explosion.  but you do you, guy.  This is my easy way out.

Other options include crotch-first on a belt-fed saw, and falling in love, having kids, and dying surrounded by those little shiats and their crotch fruit on your death bed.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As an Oregonian who evacuated for wildfires last year, sold my house and moved to the Oregon coast only to be woken by tsunami warnings on Saturday I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Hunga Tonga volcano.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: aungen: pastramithemosterotic: I'm already making preparations for the Yellowstone eruption

my preparations include making sure its easy to die comfortably.  Like ... really nice.  Feet first into the lava, I figure.

Feet first, jeez, you must like pain.  You want to go head first or cannonball into that sucker.


Soak yourself in rum first
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aungen: Other options include ... falling in love, having kids, and dying surrounded by those little shiats and their crotch fruit on your death bed.


Keep your horror-porn to yourself.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chaghatai: It's only a millennial event for that particular volcano - TFA says some volcano somewhere in the world blows up this big roughly every ten years


Exactly.. Stupid clickbait articles
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kolg8: There are an infinite number of once in a millennium events that can occur each day.


Remembering the story of Richard Feynman going into his office with the news that [3 cars with license numbers a,b,c]  were parked next to each other.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano 🌋

63,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes,

[Fark user image image 425x566]


You meant to do that...

Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai, mind blown.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you're older than 21, then once in a millennium events will statistically occur twice in your lifetime.

/Bad at math
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once in a millenium?

Events of this magnitude occur roughly once a decade around the world, but for this volcano an eruption of this scale is a rarity.

CNN's doomsayer game is strong.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aungen: pastramithemosterotic: I'm already making preparations for the Yellowstone eruption

my preparations include making sure its easy to die comfortably.  Like ... really nice.  Feet first into the lava, I figure.


May I interest you into a helmet constructed like the conventional explosives of a nuclear implosion device?

The blast wave is about 60 times faster than nerve conduction speed.  You wouldn't even know anything happened.  From your perspective, you exist one moment, and then you don't.

Granted, it's messy, but that's not your problem.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iToad: Everything you ever wanted to know about the Hunga Tonga volcano.


That was a good read. Thanks.

/Going to be in the area in a couple of months, hoping that the trip isn't cancelled. In part because we're doing some work on the tsunami alarms.
//Last trip to the region was cancelled at the last minute when Covid broke out. We didn't want to get stuck on a remote island for however long it would take before we'd be allowed back to BNE.
///Wait a minute... am I the Jessica Fletcher of natural disasters?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: As an Oregonian who evacuated for wildfires last year, sold my house and moved to the Oregon coast only to be woken by tsunami warnings on Saturday I'm getting a kick out of these replies.


Welcome to the coast!   We had a wildfire right on the coast, north of me.  It wasn't huge, but it burned a farkton of homes...within spitting distance of the ocean.  We woke up to a nearly scarlet sky and a strange rust colored dust that I'm still finding in the dark corners of my home.

https://www.oregoncoast.org/blog/refl​e​cting-on-echo-mountain-fire/

We also get the occasional huge windstorm.  One forty years ago took out an entire dock of the port.  Big Alaska boats pushed up against a seawall.  Roofs torn off, etc.

Oh and the earthquake, the big one, that could happen any day now.

Depending where you are, have your exit east planned in advance, on most of the coast there a few roads that had east.  One wreck and that's it.   Have a chainsaw and big bolt cutters or metal saw to get out and up in the back woods, logging roads.

Yeah, we've thought a lot about this.   If it is a really huge tsunami coming (we are 120 feet above the bay), there is no "going up", we have an emergency supply of vodka.  :)

But I love the Oregon Coast.  It's home and a beautiful place to live.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: AlgaeRancher: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano 🌋

63,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes,

[Fark user image image 425x566]

When my art failures imitate life


That's a cool failure.  Just build a metal frame that holds the two parts in that same relative position.  It blew its top.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just a Hunga Tonga burning love!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Experiencing multiple once-in-a-millennium events during your lifetime is itself a once-in-a-millennium event.


Given enough events being tracked, it becomes inevitable.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: AlgaeRancher: AlgaeRancher: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano 🌋

63,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes,

[Fark user image image 425x566]

When my art failures imitate life

That's a cool failure.  Just build a metal frame that holds the two parts in that same relative position.  It blew its top.


I will try, it's too nice of a piece to just sit on a shelf collecting dust.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.