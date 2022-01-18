 Skip to content
(NPR)   Co-owner of NBA's Warriors declares in an interview that "Nobody cares about the Uyghurs," and is now getting absolutely hammered on social media by people who first Googled "What is a Uyghur"   (npr.org)
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, But, they are not wrong.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that was taken out of context....oh, yeah, he doubled down and leaned in on that.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, you're wrong. I do care about ethnic minorities being violently oppressed

I don't give two sh*ts about Golden state though
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you really think, that the NBA is going to say ANYTHING negative about the CCP?
The NBA makes a TON of money, from the CCP.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the headline needs to be revised to 'Soon-to-be former Co-owner of NBA's Warriors declares in an interview that "Nobody cares about the Uyghurs," and is now getting absolutely hammered on social media by people who first Googled "What is a Uyghur" '
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The NBA now cares more about him than they do about the people being oppressed in China.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wegro: I'm sure that was taken out of context....oh, yeah, he doubled down and leaned in on that.


I mean, do you care? Really?

I think it is bad, and it should stop, but I can't say I care though. Why? Because I'm doing literally nothing about it. Not even slacktivism.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know we're supposed to care, and we're not supposed to say we don't care, but he's telling a sad, horrible truth.

Many of us don't care. And for the many of us that care, but aren't doing anything or changing our behavior in any way, is that better than not caring?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You mean the guy who pumps and dumps stocks like Virgin Galactic and Clover?

That guy?

Dude is a case-study on how markets are totally f*cked up.

He's a lying shady motherf*cker... but this is what gets him called out. Fine, I'll take it.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I know we're supposed to care, and we're not supposed to say we don't care, but he's telling a sad, horrible truth.

Many of us don't care. And for the many of us that care, but aren't doing anything or changing our behavior in any way, is that better than not caring?


There's a narrative. You're going off script.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.


Being from Sri Lanka, he definitely knows.
 
Elzar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DerAppie: wegro: I'm sure that was taken out of context....oh, yeah, he doubled down and leaned in on that.

I mean, do you care? Really?

I think it is bad, and it should stop, but I can't say I care though. Why? Because I'm doing literally nothing about it. Not even slacktivism.


Sadly this - most of us just can't be arsed... outraged, yes - but arsed? No sir!

'I Can't Be Arsed' by Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer
Youtube oDh4gQyadSs
 
Hendawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Being from Sri Lanka, he definitely knows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: I think the headline needs to be revised to 'Soon-to-be former Co-owner of NBA's Warriors declares in an interview that "Nobody cares about the Uyghurs," and is now getting absolutely hammered on social media by people who first Googled "What is a Uyghur" '


People in concentration education camps can't afford NBA merch.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think most people care, but not enough to do anything more about it than press a "like" button.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.


Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Elzar: DerAppie: wegro: I'm sure that was taken out of context....oh, yeah, he doubled down and leaned in on that.

I mean, do you care? Really?

I think it is bad, and it should stop, but I can't say I care though. Why? Because I'm doing literally nothing about it. Not even slacktivism.

Sadly this - most of us just can't be arsed... outraged, yes - but arsed? No sir!

[YouTube video: 'I Can't Be Arsed' by Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer]


I'm not even outraged though. It purely on an intellectual level that I say "bad and should stop," there is zero emotional investment.
 
groppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know the NBA wont do anything, studios wont do anything, politicians wont do anything, they all just want the sweet sweet money from China and DGAF about what they do.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've yet to see Middle East protests of Chinese embassies, with people burning their flag, to protests Muslims being put into camps and being forced to renounce their faith.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I've yet to see Middle East protests of Chinese embassies, with people burning their flag, to protests Muslims being put into camps and being forced to renounce their faith.


What kind of sense does this make?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please, it's Uigher.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Between the Uyghers and the Afghans it's nice that conservatives are learning to at least fake having empathy for other people
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boycott, Divest from, and Sanction China.
 
cleek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The creator is that which created Uigher
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Between the Uyghers and the Afghans it's nice that conservatives are learning to at least fake having empathy for other people


Unlike you
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DerAppie: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?


Pretty much. Myanmar had a military coup the beginning of 2021 and has been deteriorating ever since. I only know about it because someone I know was there and they had to get out. Once they got out I completely stopped paying attention to Myanmar until I Googled it right now. What I'm trying to say is, why do we care about the Uyghers and not the oppressed people of Myanmar?

I know the answer, even though it was most rhetorical
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We *should* care, but we don't.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: TDWCom29: Between the Uyghers and the Afghans it's nice that conservatives are learning to at least fake having empathy for other people

Unlike you


What are you doing to help either of them?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do people care? some. Far more people care to comment and post stuff on social media. Do they care enough to DO something or spend their money on them? lol
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DerAppie: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?


Maybe my childhood was just different. I grew up with Mighty Mouse, Underdog, The Justice League, Batman, Luke Skywalker, Dudley Do-Right, Scooby Do, Captain America....heroes.

I wish we were all a little bit more concerned with the life and times of our fellow people.

/ it is an indictment of our culture that we are not
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PanicMan: We *should* care, but we don't.


Being aware of and fretting over literally every awful atrocity going on in the world isn't terribly good for ones mental health, unless they're actively working to alleviate those situations. And even then....
 
DerAppie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: DerAppie: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?

Maybe my childhood was just different. I grew up with Mighty Mouse, Underdog, The Justice League, Batman, Luke Skywalker, Dudley Do-Right, Scooby Do, Captain America....heroes.

I wish we were all a little bit more concerned with the life and times of our fellow people.

/ it is an indictment of our culture that we are not


Sure, be concerned.

What are you doing in practical terms?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: DerAppie: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?

Maybe my childhood was just different. I grew up with Mighty Mouse, Underdog, The Justice League, Batman, Luke Skywalker, Dudley Do-Right, Scooby Do, Captain America....heroes.

I wish we were all a little bit more concerned with the life and times of our fellow people.

/ it is an indictment of our culture that we are not


Well, caring is one thing. I care that people are oppressed anywhere, I don't want that. But like most people I can't really do much about it outside of indirect things like voting, charitable donations, etc. So I can't really sit around thinking about it all day
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DerAppie: iheartscotch: DerAppie: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?

Maybe my childhood was just different. I grew up with Mighty Mouse, Underdog, The Justice League, Batman, Luke Skywalker, Dudley Do-Right, Scooby Do, Captain America....heroes.

I wish we were all a little bit more concerned with the life and times of our fellow people.

/ it is an indictment of our culture that we are not

Sure, be concerned.

What are you doing in practical terms?


Don't be that guy.

No one likes that guy.
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

p51d007: Do you really think, that the NBA is going to say ANYTHING negative about the CCP?
The NBA makes a TON of money, from the CCP.


LeBron has been so silent, he's a shoo-in for the lead in "A Quiet Place 3".
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Palihapitiya said the United States should 'take care of our own backyard' before pointing the finger at other countries"

What's his Fark handle?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So I'm not going to RTFA, but I'm assuming he was he lamenting the fact that no one cares, but the internet outrage machine is pretending he said people shouldn't care.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Boycott, Divest from, and Sanction China.


Nothing wrong with doing that to all trash-tier countries that operate concentration camps. And yes, we know you're constantly pissed that people smarter than you call Israel out on their bullshiat, but you're just going to have to get over it.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: DerAppie: iheartscotch: DerAppie: iheartscotch: It is unfortunate....but...he's correct that a lot of people do not care about horrible things happening to people far away.

Are you emotionally invested in everyone's troubles across the globe?

Because that is what you're asking for here. Am I supposed to have the practical and emotional issues surrounding the wellbeing of 7 billion people on my mind? That's not going to happen.

I don't even know the people the next block over, but I'm supposed to care about people 20,000 kilometers away?

Maybe my childhood was just different. I grew up with Mighty Mouse, Underdog, The Justice League, Batman, Luke Skywalker, Dudley Do-Right, Scooby Do, Captain America....heroes.

I wish we were all a little bit more concerned with the life and times of our fellow people.

/ it is an indictment of our culture that we are not

Sure, be concerned.

What are you doing in practical terms?

Don't be that guy.

No one likes that guy.


If people don't want to answer that question they shouldn't say what amounts to "you're a worse person than me because I care and you don't."

Intentions are very often irrelevant. Much like an artist can't buy food with exposure, "thoughts and prayers" don't keep Uygurs from dying. The nett benefit and nett detriment of both our positions on the situation in China is the same.
 
