 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Watchdog group that apparently specializes in making making obvious predictions forecast that the Afghan air force would utterly collapse soon after an American withdrawal, which it did. Way to make the tough call, guys   (npr.org) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Taliban, Afghanistan, Afghan air force, International Security Assistance Force, Kandahar, U.S.'s complete withdrawal, Mujahideen, Taliban insurgents  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 12:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your average thread poster predicted as much YEARS ago right here on Fark.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Most of the planes are back on the ground. They cannot fly and most of them are out of ammunition," he said.

No bullets, so point to poor training of maintenance crew.  "Yes you have to put ammo in them".
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby said making twice.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
neocons never shut up do they?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: "Most of the planes are back on the ground. They cannot fly and most of them are out of ammunition," he said.

No bullets, so point to poor training of maintenance crew.  "Yes you have to put ammo in them".


Well, they can't put bullets in if there aren't any, I think is the point.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the Afghan air force and its elite unit, the Special Mission Wing...."

That's adorable. lol
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the Captain Obvious take.

FFS, Iran, a vastly more developed country than Afghanistan, could barely keep the US planes that it had in their inventory operating effectively.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I predict unrest in Afghanistan."

Valid for the last, uh... well, forever really.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If after almost 20 years they weren't ready or willing then there's no good reason to think they would have been ready after 30, 40 or 50 years.

The more that comes out of this the clearer it is that everybody in the government and military knew the whole time that the "nation building" was a sham but nobody wanted to have to admit to throwing trillions of dollars and thousands of lives into a hole they had no real plan for how to get out of.

Somebody needed to pull the plug. Better now than continue the charade and send another generation of young men and women over to get periodically killed and maimed and end up in the same place anyway.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this even news?  There are dozens of articles that said the same thing when it happened.

It was always going to happen, whether we did it 10 years ago, last year, or 20 more years in the future.

Aside from those we farked over in Afghanistan, nobody is saying we should still be there.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you expect that not to happen when Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are holding all of their aircraft hostage?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money might have been better spend building roads, irrigation and maybe sewage. But the contracts would have been smaller. Oh well.
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: If after almost 20 years they weren't ready or willing then there's no good reason to think they would have been ready after 30, 40 or 50 years.

The more that comes out of this the clearer it is that everybody in the government and military knew the whole time that the "nation building" was a sham but nobody wanted to have to admit to throwing trillions of dollars and thousands of lives into a hole they had no real plan for how to get out of.

Somebody needed to pull the plug. Better now than continue the charade and send another generation of young men and women over to get periodically killed and maimed and end up in the same place anyway.


I think it's a little more complicated in that it isn't just "they weren't ready or willing to fight." We supported a lot of Really Bad Guys over there because they were purportedly enemies of our enemies.

That being said, yeah. The choices were keep doing this or leave. Leave was the right answer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whereas if they were a responsible air force, they'd be flying and crashing those planes and buying more.  Not very responsible consumers.
 
farkalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Target Builder: If after almost 20 years they weren't ready or willing then there's no good reason to think they would have been ready after 30, 40 or 50 years.

The more that comes out of this the clearer it is that everybody in the government and military knew the whole time that the "nation building" was a sham but nobody wanted to have to admit to throwing trillions of dollars and thousands of lives into a hole they had no real plan for how to get out of.

Somebody needed to pull the plug. Better now than continue the charade and send another generation of young men and women over to get periodically killed and maimed and end up in the same place anyway.

I think it's a little more complicated in that it isn't just "they weren't ready or willing to fight." We supported a lot of Really Bad Guys over there because they were purportedly enemies of our enemies.

That being said, yeah. The choices were keep doing this or leave, or do the moral thing and liquidate the entire conservative nation like the cancer conservatives are. Leave was the cowards answer.


Ftfy
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was great how we had all these "why we failed" stories, AFTER we were out, from people who'd known all this shiat for years, but for some reason nobody paid any attention to them.
After I listened to a few of these people who really had the skinny, we looked even worse than we did just from the outside performance.  Monumental clusterfark from beginning to end.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nation that can't feed itself can't maintain fleet foreign-gifted fleet of foreign made vehicles that require foreign imported fuel and foreign imported parts with foreign imported munitions and foreign imported know-how to operate.

Ric Romero has more at 11.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Munden: How is this even news?  There are dozens of articles that said the same thing when it happened.

It was always going to happen, whether we did it 10 years ago, last year, or 20 more years in the future.

Aside from those we farked over in Afghanistan, nobody is saying we should still be there.


Military contractors are people too!
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, now that it's the Taliban Air Force then not being able to fly is a good thing, ammiright?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, it sure as shiat surprised someone.

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The point of war is to move billions of your taxes into the hands of the wealthy, either thru weapons, private armies or nation building. It was never about making iraq/vietnam/afghanistan/etc safe for people or installing more democracy.
The military-industrial complex is working as designed.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, I'm fairly certain we TRIED to teach them how to maintain and train, but most of the military members were there simply for the paycheck, smoked weed on the job, and put in 0.05% effort with the expectation that their American step parents would always be there to bail them out.

Afghan army = spoiled rich kid from affluent neighborhood
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Well, I'm fairly certain we TRIED to teach them how to maintain and train, but most of the military members were there simply for the paycheck, smoked weed on the job, and put in 0.05% effort with the expectation that their American step parents would always be there to bail them out.

Afghan army = spoiled rich kid from affluent neighborhood


Nope, we didn't train maintenance crews for anything. Not planes, not armor - it was all done by contractors paid by the US.

As we left, we took domestic contractors. Money stopped, and foreign contractors GTFO'd.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Well, it sure as shiat surprised someone.

[mediaproxy.salon.com image 850x573]


Tough words coming from someone who worships a child molester.

time.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.