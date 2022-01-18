 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation with a mathematician assist: why the question, "Can I trust the results of a rapid test?" is more complicated than it seems   (slate.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No, just go around and spread the virus. Call it "doing God's work"
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it come back positive?

You have COVID.

Did it come back negative?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Get your shots and wear a mask.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do they use the word "Bayesian" in the first or the second paragraph?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You have covid.  Get back to work and keep The Engine turning.  The Elites Demand it.  No more tests, what are you going to do?  Quarantine?  Tests are needed for the Elites.  Serfs keep The Engine turning.  They make The Engine turn, make profits for the elites, and die.  That is all.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Signal to noise ratio.....

Some units use a light source and a photo detector. They are usually better.

/can't say any more, as I'm under a (million) NDA's
//r&d used to be fun....*sigh*
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Do they use the word "Bayesian" in the first or the second paragraph?


Disappointed that it didn't even appear in the article. But the article did feel the need to explain that to get a percentage, you need to multiply your fraction result by 100.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pyragraph.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boomstickz: Signal to noise ratio.....

Some units use a light source and a photo detector. They are usually better.

/can't say any more, as I'm under a (million) NDA's
//r&d used to be fun....*sigh*


Did you hear about the guy doing proprietary work on sperm genetics? He had a nad DNA NDA.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Without reading, I'm guessing the response is something like, "in aggregate it's good enough to meaningfully slow the spread of COVID, but when looking at individuals you should not rely on it when making choices that could put others at risk"?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Failing the rapid test..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Actual reality:
there is always a fail rate

What idiots like to imagine:
it is possible to make a 100% perfect 0% fail rate anything
and so unless you can achieve 100% sucess, there is no pint in any effort at all to do any of it. give me perfection and gaurnteed outcomes, or don't bother asking for my time or effort on shiat. A gamble is a gamble and no amount of odds makes any difference.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty much everyone is going to get COVID now with omicron. I am to the point of just saying fark it, go back to normal and if people die and shiat, whatever. Let's get it over with. If you are sick, stay home. Keep masks mandatory for air travel and let states decide whatever policy they want on masks. Allow private businesses to enforce it if they want. I just don't give a shiat anymore. Prior to Christmas, I hardly knew anyone who had COVID. Now, most people I know have had it or have it. This includes an enormous number of vaccinated and boosted people that mask, social distance, don't fly, and don't go out (including me).
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boomstickz: Signal to noise ratio.....

Some units use a light source and a photo detector. They are usually better.

/can't say any more, as I'm under a (million) NDA's
//r&d used to be fun....*sigh*


Photo detector in the cheap at-home tests? I'd expect it in the Binax machines some Walgreens have, or maybe our ID NOW tests, but not the home booger sticks.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [pyragraph.com image 575x464]


That same diagram works for dating.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Meez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure until you walk out the door from getting your negative test resuls and are out in public then you could get infected at any time.  Get tested if you have symptoms or are traveling
 
