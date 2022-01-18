 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Woman swears by her daily facial routine in keeping that glowing look, happy partner   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And when I offered free facials I had to register as a sex offender
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand how people can be this stupid. But... they are.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the comments:

'She would not put that anywhere near her face is she saw what it does to a sock.'
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty NSFW.
Liz Phair HWC
H.W.C.
Youtube DjYGxVzIxq4
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She really likes the frosting on the buck cake, huh?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be interested in doing a side by side comparison of this article with the last one Fark greenlit about a blogger who got attention online for saying she used semen as beauty cream. Or the one before that, or the one before that. I'm mainly curious about how many words actually get changed each time, or whether they literally just pull out the old article and replace names.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd be interested in doing a side by side comparison of this article with the last one Fark greenlit about a blogger who got attention online for saying she used semen as beauty cream. Or the one before that, or the one before that. I'm mainly curious about how many words actually get changed each time, or whether they literally just pull out the old article and replace names.


And then we can compare the Fark threads.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder my fiance looks so beautiful.

/Tmi
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though I doubt the efficacy, I'm OK with this becoming a trend.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh huh, I saw that episode of Nip/Tuck too. Didn't think to try to monetize someone else's joke but... more fool me, I guess.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....she's definitely got the Instagram angle down. She must be doing something right................................

/ .......................

// I could be serious, you never know
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'm pretty sure most skincare routines are basically placebos, so if she likes it, fine. I'll stick with my own placebo, argan oil.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if nothing else it'll keep other men from hitting on her.

How in the world did this species get so far when so many people are shamelessly dumb?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a beauty product? Nothing new here. 
d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take beauty advice from the Daily fail there's something seriously wrong with you

Mind you, any advice from the daily fail...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hair gel! It's a moisturizer!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are tons and tons of video tutorials available about this, or so I hear.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing being 26 years old has more to do with her glowing skin... and photoshop, that too.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have psoriasis and used to frequent a board where tips were shared. Someone floated this idea and some picked up the ball (intended) and ran with it.  The thread descended into absolute chaos when the OP stated he was trolling.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on!
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: It's a hair gel! It's a moisturizer!


It's a floor wax! It's a dessert topping!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why the skin on my left hand is so silky smooth.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this covered in the movie "Caligula"?  I swear they had an entire how to video for the collection and distribution of this miraculous facial cream.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must work, I see a lot of listings for videos on the internet about women and facial creamings.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Primitive Screwhead: Nurglitch: It's a hair gel! It's a moisturizer!

It's a floor wax! It's a dessert topping!


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Wasn't this covered in the movie "Caligula"?  I swear they had an entire how to video for the collection and distribution of this miraculous facial cream.


Yes. She had five or six suppliers standong around her depositing into a bowl , and hot chixks applying it.

Or, so I've heard
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had the most glowing skin I ever came across.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see this coming
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd be interested in doing a side by side comparison of this article with the last one Fark greenlit about a blogger who got attention online for saying she used semen as beauty cream. Or the one before that, or the one before that. I'm mainly curious about how many words actually get changed each time, or whether they literally just pull out the old article and replace names.


In other words, be careful to whom your stock-photo set is sold to?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K.M:"I jake the snake 'em, DDT 'em in mausoleums, macabre massacre killin coonts in my Colosseum," El-P:"They all actors, giving top in back of a BM/ I'd fall back if the casting calls are ending in semen."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this all started because some spas were using lotioms containing a lab synthesized antioxidant called spermine, which, while present in semen, is not there in sufficient quantities.

However, MI-6 supposedly used it as invisible ink.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd be interested in doing a side by side comparison of this article with the last one Fark greenlit about a blogger who got attention online for saying she used semen as beauty cream. Or the one before that, or the one before that. I'm mainly curious about how many words actually get changed each time, or whether they literally just pull out the old article and replace names.


Not to mention all the Cooking with Cum 'recipe' books.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: No wonder my fiance looks so beautiful.


/Tmi

You're welcome.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy?  More like GIGGITY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: No wonder my fiance looks so beautiful.

/Tmi


He uses semen moisturizer?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Wasn't this covered in the movie "Caligula"?  I swear they had an entire how to video for the collection and distribution of this miraculous facial cream.


Not to my recollection.  The hardcore scenes were actually added after the fact.  That's why the dialogue from Malcolm McDowell is so repetitive, they just took his lines from a nearby scene and reused them.

/only saw the film once
//a bunch of us had never seen it and decided to give it viewing party
///had to watch a Mel Brooks film afterward as an antidote, even the most extreme of us was weirded-out
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's totally not the 50 lbs of makeup must be the squak..
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: It's a hair gel! It's a moisturizer!


And a dessert topping!!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have sort of found the opposite to be true when covering my face in female excreta. I end up breaking out the next day if I don't go at least rinse my face.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would explain subby's mom's glowing skin.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then why do prostitutes & hookers look like crap?  LOL
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pros: you look great

Cons: you smell terrible
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: It's totally not the 50 lbs of makeup must be the squak..


Maybe she is really Sherlock Holmes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Jennifer Lopez saying something similar in the late 90s or early 2000s

No wait, that may have been a home remedy for pimples in the form of toothpaste. Tomato, potatoe
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Then why do prostitutes & hookers look like crap?  LOL


They swallow
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the science on this, what does Dr.  Fauci say about this.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's a hair gel! It's a moisturizer!


Just look at that tomato!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd be interested in doing a side by side comparison of this article with the last one Fark greenlit about a blogger who got attention online for saying she used semen as beauty cream. Or the one before that, or the one before that. I'm mainly curious about how many words actually get changed each time, or whether they literally just pull out the old article and replace names.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So I just did some googling, and protein molecules are too big to be absorbed through the skin.

But it also contains citric acid, fructose, phosphorycholine, prostaglandin, potassium, zinc, and free amino acids.

Non-scientific googling suggests that all of those are actually good for the skin, except for the prostoglandin, which doesn't seem to be great (it's used for healing tissue, and maybe plays a role in the process of inflammation, but it's created by skin cells as necessary anyway).

So....I'm gonna call this attention-mongering relatively benign and non-harmful.
 
