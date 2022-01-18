 Skip to content
 
(WILX Michigan)   Woman who slipped on lemon at bar loses a peel   (wilx.com) divider line
24
    Awkward, Appeal, Connie Nagel, Trial court, Michigan Court of Appeals, lemon wedge, Appellate court, lower court's decision, dangerous condition  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice one, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline sounds appealing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She failed in her zest to put a squeeze on the bar after an ade refuses the pick-up lime.

I didn't get enough sleep again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet she's sour about it
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you know what they say:

When life gives you AIDS make LemonAIDS
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nagel said the bar's surveillance video from the incident was missing. "

video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
egomann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemon Stealing Whores
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone's feelings are in a bit of a twist
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let this be a lesson to us all.

Lime doesn't pay.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she won't be invited to the next lemon party.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Let this be a lesson to us all.

Lime doesn't pay.


Yup, lock 'em up and throw away the kiwi.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99% of the time, something on the floor is the fault of the slippee or another patron.  Bartenders aren't in the habit of tossing lemon wedges over the bar onto the floor.

Now, depending on lighting and the color of the floor, then either lemon wedges will be visible and lime wedges invisible, or vice versa.  Any decent server who sees one will try to kick it out of the way if laden with drinks and/or tray, or pick it up on the way back to the bar.  But again, the proximate cause of the injury is the patron who littered, not the bar or its employees.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Connie Nagel said she slipped on a lemon wedge and fell in 2018, injuring herself. She claimed to have seen several people slipping on spilled drinks and that the lemon was on the floor for a while after her fall. But the appeals court said Nagel failed to show that Old Shillelagh staff actually knew that the lemon had created a dangerous condition."


10,000 years ago, this person would have died of stupidity during childhood. Now, we've made the world safe so that she can survive and demand money from fitter people.

Progress!
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
veganneeds.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

That's b-a-n-a-n-a-s
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sugarpuss O'Shea
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As someone who sprained an ankle at the Old Shillelagh while on a business trip, I'm getting a kick. But, it was my fault and I did not attempt to sue the bar.

What's the chance I randomly read an article and find out it's a bar I've been to once, in a city I've only been in twice?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So this mangoes into a bar...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Confucius say?
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Nagel said the bar's surveillance video from the incident was missing. "

[video-images.vice.com image 154x154]


Many years ago, when I lived in a different city, there was a massive bar brawl at a dive bar in town. The RCMP are getting told a different story by everyone involved. They see all the cameras and talk to the owner... only to find out the cameras are fake.

He had gone to Costco and gotten a bunch of the

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size


fake cameras like that.

The last I heard he had to sell the bar and his house to avoid bankruptcy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Headline sounds appealing

[Fark user image image 183x275]


I'd like to spend time behind bars...
 
pheelix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Robert Plant will not approve. She's supposed to squeeze the lemon, not step on it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AFKobel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder what the story with the missing footage was, and why she was unsuccessful at a spoliation argument.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...you know you only used to get juiced in it
 
