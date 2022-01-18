 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Woman dies after being ejected from a vehicle at a retirement community. Police are on the lookout for a 1963 Aston Martin DB5   (nj.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember, when I was a kid, old people biatchin about seat belts, saying they would "rather be thrown clear" than remain in the car during an accident.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I remember, when I was a kid, old people biatchin about seat belts, saying they would "rather be thrown clear" than remain in the car during an accident.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's still one of my favorite episodes of Mythbusters.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Article is strangely silent about the type of vehicle.  I'm going with golf cart until I hear otherwise.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I remember, when I was a kid, old people biatchin about seat belts, saying they would "rather be thrown clear" than remain in the car during an accident.


In fairness to their old people brains, they grew up with cars that were death traps with the only safety feature being "make it heavier".
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Article is strangely silent about the type of vehicle.  I'm going with golf cart until I hear otherwise.


Given that it's a retirement community, that seems like a reasonable suspicion.  Possibly one of those mega golf carts specifically made for campus transportation that have bigger wheels/suspension and can hit higher speeds, but still have the key feature of a golf cart: zero safety features.


Also:
"When officers arrived and found the vehicle, they performed CPR with a nurse who worked at the facility, police said. Paterson Fire EMS then arrived and continued CPR until paramedics from St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson pronounced the woman dead at the scene."

As far as I know, this is atypical unless what they actually did was contact the hospital for a consult with a physician who was the one to make the decision based on conversation with the paramedics.  If people were performing CPR, she must not have had extensive/visible external trauma that would indicate certain death, so I wonder what led them to not even go through the motion of a transport for in-person death declaration by a doctor.  Internal decapitation?
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/you'll never guess which movie it's from
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Article is strangely silent about the type of vehicle.  I'm going with golf cart until I hear otherwise.


Unless it's an actual 63 DB5, shame subby.
Maybe a joke about how they fell off their mobility scooter at 2 mph while trying to sext on their Cricket wireless phone with 4" square buttons?
 
Rindred
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why you should give up smoking. Bumming a lighter can be detrimental to your health.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The stop signs aren't for residents"
This is what is believed in NJ retirement villages.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 600x375]

/you'll never guess which movie it's from


The hell you say...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 600x375]

/you'll never guess which movie it's from


Dangit, I was too slow with the ref. Well played.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: I remember, when I was a kid, old people biatchin about seat belts, saying they would "rather be thrown clear" than remain in the car during an accident.


"Thrown Clear" is the name of my moms thrash metal band.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
