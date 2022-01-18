 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   End of pandemic signaled by return of free samples at Costco - cheese squares, crackers, little hot dogs, guns in the bathroom   (wfsb.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During their investigation, officers received a call from a retired corrections officer, claiming he had found the gun and safely secured it in the truck of his vehicle.

That's open and shut theft, depending on who found it.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
accidentally?  Negligently.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least half of the people running around with guns are exactly the types of people who should never be able to own a gun, and I am not including criminals in that assessment. This is just the average Joe I am talking about.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: During their investigation, officers received a call from a retired corrections officer, claiming he had found the gun and safely secured it in the truck of his vehicle.

That's open and shut theft, depending on who found it.


Not when someone abandons it in a public place.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Believing you left a gun in a bathroom at Costco is not the same thing as leaving a gun.

I believe my wife, Morgan Fairchild, disappeared in a different Connecticut Costco the same day.  The police were too busy to help since they were assisting at the other Costco, looking for a loose gun.
 
Theeng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: During their investigation, officers received a call from a retired corrections officer, claiming he had found the gun and safely secured it in the truck of his vehicle.

That's open and shut theft, depending on who found it.


Yeah that really sounds like theft to me too, why the fark wouldn't you hand it over to the manager?  The farking last thing I want to handle or take with me is a potentially hot gun.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: edmo: During their investigation, officers received a call from a retired corrections officer, claiming he had found the gun and safely secured it in the truck of his vehicle.

That's open and shut theft, depending on who found it.

Not when someone abandons it in a public place.


Is true. Like a partially haunted salad, possession is 9/10s of the slaw.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another Responsible Gun Owner™
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: That's open and shut theft, depending on who found it.


Only if the finder had an intent to permanently deprive the owner of the property.

Which he obviously didn't since he called the cops and said, "Uh, I found a gun in the john at Costco and I have it safely secured, please advise."
 
