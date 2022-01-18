 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Sacked short bus driver gets her job reinstated, longer bus   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Manchester, Tracey Scholes, bus redesign, School bus, Go North West's changes, Cheetham Hill, Bus transport, Prestwich  
mcall.comView Full Size
 
Glad this had the right ending... after 34 years of her having driven the bus, I felt like the decision to move mirrors and fire her was ill-advised and pointless.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wondered what he had been up to lately.
 
"You need to register to keep reading"

Pass.
 
ZMugg: "You need to register to keep reading"

Pass.


Reader mode works fine
 
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
"Manchester bus driver dismissed for being 'too short'"

When I was a kid my bus driver had wooden blocks attached to the pedals so she could reach them.
 
"Successful appeal"

Fark all to do with the PR disaster online when she went viral
 
'He added that the company "operates no height restrictions on recruitment, and has multiple drivers of the same height, or below, as Tracey". "It is categorically untrue that we would, or could, have threatened anybody with dismissal on grounds of height." '


No, it was  "you're not fired, here's this alternative position you can have that has fewer hours and lower pay that we're only offering you because of your union. Oh you don't want that? Ok, now you're fired but it's your fault."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ZMugg: "You need to register to keep reading"

Pass.

Reader mode works fine


*speaks into mouse*

Me: "Computer, engage 'Reader Mode'"
Computer: ...
Me: "Curses! Foiled again!
 
ReapTheChaos: "Manchester bus driver dismissed for being 'too short'"

When I was a kid my bus driver had wooden blocks attached to the pedals so she could reach them.


So, this whole thing, two articles making Fark, is about the driver complaining she can't see out the mirrors. I understand when Farkers don't see the weekend articles, that's fine. But it's explained in TFA as well. Two articles saying the same thing, and we still have Farkers like you bleating on about wooden blocks on the pedals? At some point it has to cross into tiresome, no?
 
5'0" is too short to operate a bus? She's practically a Greek titan compared to the women in my family.
 
After 34 years as a bus driver she should be able to retire to a comfortable middle class life. Instead, she's still working because we don't value people who work in jobs that make our society function.
 
UltimaCS: 5'0" is too short to operate a bus? She's practically a Greek titan compared to the women in my family.


They're saying she can't simultaneously control the pedals and be in position to use the side mirrors without a dangerous blind spot.  I assume that means she has to have the seat so far forward to safely use the pedals that she either cannot see the mirror due to the structure of the bus, or the angle of view she has with the mirror defeats their purpose.  It's not a big deal in a car since they're so short, but the longer the vehicle gets the more of an impact a small change in viewing angle will have on the size of the blind spot.
 
They said that other drivers her height had no problem with the repositioned mirrors, so I wonder if the problem is her driving position.
 
ZMugg: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ZMugg: "You need to register to keep reading"

Pass.

Reader mode works fine

*speaks into mouse*

Me: "Computer, engage 'Reader Mode'"
Computer: ...
Me: "Curses! Foiled again!


It only understands Scots accents

/eleven!
 
Policy and deployment issues aside, I'm fascinated by the design workflow that lead to a redesign whereby someone 5' tall is TOO SHORT to safely operate a bus.

When I drove buses (parking shuttles) back in the day, like half our crew was 5'4" or less, and more than a few were < 5' even.
 
starsrift: ReapTheChaos: "Manchester bus driver dismissed for being 'too short'"

When I was a kid my bus driver had wooden blocks attached to the pedals so she could reach them.

So, this whole thing, two articles making Fark, is about the driver complaining she can't see out the mirrors. I understand when Farkers don't see the weekend articles, that's fine. But it's explained in TFA as well. Two articles saying the same thing, and we still have Farkers like you bleating on about wooden blocks on the pedals? At some point it has to cross into tiresome, no?


You're a lot of fun, you know that?
 
Sacked short bus driver gets her job reinstated, longer bus

Anyone else read this as stacked short bus driver...No...Just me then?
 
