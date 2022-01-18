 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   It's a mild collapse, OK   (msn.com) divider line
38
    More: Murica, MSN  
•       •       •

1306 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 8:30 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen an conservative Okie change their stance on something.

I meet a couple on a dive boat off Australia.  He was a doctor from Tulsa and she was much younger and very appreciative of the holiday trip downunder.  I asked him if he was from that religious Oral Roberts hospital and he said no and mentioned where he worked.  "Oh you would know Mr X then?"   He said he worked for Mr X. I knew that Mr X was the hospital president.  I said Mr X oldest daughter had considered his same specialty but went into Vet school and was now working at the zoo.  His GF asked me about how she liked it and I pointed out she brought home lion cubs for a holiday to make sure they were properly taken care of so they had lions cubs tormenting their cat. At that point the doctor decided I knew way too much about his bosses family.  His poor girlfriend became a niece sometime during that trip and had to stopped sitting on his lap.

/the house cat was half bobcat
//and a sadist
///and wasn't going to let 3 larger lions take over his turf but he did get slapped around enough to retreat at times
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, there's no ICU beds, but have you checked the only indicator that matters, the Bald Eagle Tears of Pride Freedom Meter? That's off the charts!

Well, it would be, but the guy who changes it called off sick the last nineteen days.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst mild disease ever.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooooooooooooklahoma where disease runs rampant o'er the plains!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all these rugged disease deniers even going to the hospital in the first place
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

Unless they're going to implement universal health care once they kill the current system here. Although, where are you going to get nurses and doctors? Who the hell is going to want to do that?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only 5 in 100 getting really sick, instead of 10 in 100 is milder. But when 3 times as many get sick, you get more people needing a hospital bed. And it may be closer to 4 times as many getting sick because many people are simply skipping the whole getting tested part unless they get real sick.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I've seen an conservative Okie change their stance on something.

I meet a couple on a dive boat off Australia.  He was a doctor from Tulsa and she was much younger and very appreciative of the holiday trip downunder.  I asked him if he was from that religious Oral Roberts hospital and he said no and mentioned where he worked.  "Oh you would know Mr X then?"   He said he worked for Mr X. I knew that Mr X was the hospital president.  I said Mr X oldest daughter had considered his same specialty but went into Vet school and was now working at the zoo.  His GF asked me about how she liked it and I pointed out she brought home lion cubs for a holiday to make sure they were properly taken care of so they had lions cubs tormenting their cat. At that point the doctor decided I knew way too much about his bosses family.  His poor girlfriend became a niece sometime during that trip and had to stopped sitting on his lap.

/the house cat was half bobcat
//and a sadist
///and wasn't going to let 3 larger lions take over his turf but he did get slapped around enough to retreat at times


wat
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like rugged individualists who become desperately sick should take personal responsibility and travel out of state to find ICU beds.

/Bonus points if they take a flight
//And dicknose their mask, because of course they do
///Freedumb
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

Unless they're going to implement universal health care once they kill the current system here. Although, where are you going to get nurses and doctors? Who the hell is going to want to do that?


Immigrants will do the jobs Americans don't want to do: harvest food, cook, clean, take care of others.  You know, the stuff a society is supposed to do.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet if you send all of the unvaccinated by choice to palliative care, the ICU bed problem would be solved.

Don't call me cruel... I'm not the one who made them not get a freely available vaccine. Assuming they don't have a medical condition that prevents vaccination, and the vaccine is approved for their age group:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: Only 5 in 100 getting really sick, instead of 10 in 100 is milder. But when 3 times as many get sick, you get more people needing a hospital bed. And it may be closer to 4 times as many getting sick because many people are simply skipping the whole getting tested part unless they get real sick.


If ambulance A leaves a scene 4 miles away at 30 miles per hour for city central hospital at 8:30am with a sick unvaccinated COVID patient, and ambulance B leaves a scene 12 miles away at 70 miles per hour for city central hospital at 8:46am with a sick unvaccinated COVID patient, when does the gofundme and prayer warrior post get put on facebook?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Karma Chameleon:

Tl;DR

Dude met a doctor who worked under a family connection.

Doctor had a way too young girlfriend.

As the doctor realized that the dude knew his boss way too personally, the girlfriend became his niece and stopped sitting on his lap
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

Unless they're going to implement universal health care once they kill the current system here. Although, where are you going to get nurses and doctors? Who the hell is going to want to do that?

Immigrants will do the jobs Americans don't want to do: harvest food, cook, clean, take care of others.  You know, the stuff a society is supposed to do.


We've used immigrant farm labor as a way to help enforce wage stagnation for decades. We shouldn't be paying slave wages to people, with no benefits, and keeping their kids out of school...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

[Fark user image 262x192]


What you're reading is yet another one of his feeble attempts to blame the Democratic Party for anything and everything. That's his entire schtick.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I've seen an conservative Okie change their stance on something.

I meet a couple on a dive boat off Australia.  He was a doctor from Tulsa and she was much younger and very appreciative of the holiday trip downunder.  I asked him if he was from that religious Oral Roberts hospital and he said no and mentioned where he worked.  "Oh you would know Mr X then?"   He said he worked for Mr X. I knew that Mr X was the hospital president.  I said Mr X oldest daughter had considered his same specialty but went into Vet school and was now working at the zoo.  His GF asked me about how she liked it and I pointed out she brought home lion cubs for a holiday to make sure they were properly taken care of so they had lions cubs tormenting their cat. At that point the doctor decided I knew way too much about his bosses family.  His poor girlfriend became a niece sometime during that trip and had to stopped sitting on his lap.

/the house cat was half bobcat
//and a sadist
///and wasn't going to let 3 larger lions take over his turf but he did get slapped around enough to retreat at times


cool story bro
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dozens of Patients Wait for ICU Beds As Oklahoma City Hospitals Declare They've Run Out

FYI:  You can actually have a bed delivered to your home from Casper.com.  I think it has like a 30-day satisfaction guaranteed trial program, too.
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should offer money to go home like they do with flights, you get 4 times the cost of a short icu stay and then you die at home.
 
Xai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Strange how in the significantly higher vaccinated countries like the UK we aren't seeing the collapse of our healthcare despite far beyond record case numbers, isn't it?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xai: Strange how in the significantly higher vaccinated countries like the UK we aren't seeing the collapse of our healthcare despite far beyond record case numbers, isn't it?


Remember the most important thing is to save the taxpayer's money.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
my whole family in the US has had covid at this point. Let me list them for you:

my dad, his wife. Trumpers but vaxxed.
my sister, her husband, their 3 small kids. non-Trumpers, all vaxed.
1 aunt, Trumper, vaxed, 1 uncle, Trumper, non-vaxed.

only one other aunt and uncle set havent gotten covid that they know of.

guess which of the above got sick and ended up in the hospital for a week (and is still there but will probably recover)? go on, guess.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Headso: They should offer money to go home like they do with flights, you get 4 times the cost of a short icu stay and then you die at home.


I've actually heard rumors of hospitals doing just this, giving gift cards apologizing for ER waits and directing them to nearby hospitals (of competing health systems) so that their load is lightened.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xai: Strange how in the significantly higher vaccinated countries like the UK we aren't seeing the collapse of our healthcare despite far beyond record case numbers, isn't it?


the NHS collapses quietly with a stiff upper lip.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I've seen an conservative Okie change their stance on something.

I meet a couple on a dive boat off Australia.  He was a doctor from Tulsa and she was much younger and very appreciative of the holiday trip downunder.  I asked him if he was from that religious Oral Roberts hospital and he said no and mentioned where he worked.  "Oh you would know Mr X then?"   He said he worked for Mr X. I knew that Mr X was the hospital president.  I said Mr X oldest daughter had considered his same specialty but went into Vet school and was now working at the zoo.  His GF asked me about how she liked it and I pointed out she brought home lion cubs for a holiday to make sure they were properly taken care of so they had lions cubs tormenting their cat. At that point the doctor decided I knew way too much about his bosses family.  His poor girlfriend became a niece sometime during that trip and had to stopped sitting on his lap.

/the house cat was half bobcat
//and a sadist
///and wasn't going to let 3 larger lions take over his turf but he did get slapped around enough to retreat at times


10/10...spectacular!

You had me right up until the girlfriend became a niece.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

[Fark user image 262x192]


Oh, sorry, I didn't realize there were people who just woke up from a coma in here.

You see, there's this pandemic that's been raging for two years, killing 2,000 people per day. Our government is doing nothing about it, forcing people to work and children to school even as more and more people get sick and die. It's clogging our hospitals and burning out our health care workers, not to mention the costs of care that people will have to pay somehow once it's all over. Our health care system and workers can't take much more of this, but again nobody is doing anything to fix it.

And Democrats - the political party currently in power - seem to be indifferent to the problems described above because a lot of the people clogging up our hospitals are unvaccinated and therefore not likely to be Democrats.
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Great_Milenko: AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

[Fark user image 262x192]

What you're reading is yet another one of his feeble attempts to blame the Democratic Party for anything and everything. That's his entire schtick.


You know in the next thread he's going to blame Democrats for not killing the health care system and instead reforming it when they passed the ACA.
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Karma Chameleon:

Tl;DR

Dude met a doctor who worked under a family connection.

Doctor had a way too young girlfriend.

As the doctor realized that the dude knew his boss way too personally, the girlfriend became his niece and stopped sitting on his lap


Why flex that you know the doc's boss? So his girlfriend was young, and? Was she underaged, then the OP should have notified the authorities. If not, mind your business.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: Only 5 in 100 getting really sick, instead of 10 in 100 is milder. But when 3 times as many get sick, you get more people needing a hospital bed. And it may be closer to 4 times as many getting sick because many people are simply skipping the whole getting tested part unless they get real sick.


Math is for liberal pussies.  Wave your flag and shoot your gun at the virus, show it how patriotic you are!

/actual GOP strategy
//not for use in civilized countries
///of limited utility against Covid
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Omicron is milder than Delta. Delta was (hotter? Stronger? Tougher? What is the opposite of mild?) worse than original Covid.

Omicron is in the ballpark of original Covid.
 
flood222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: my whole family in the US has had covid at this point. Let me list them for you:

my dad, his wife. Trumpers but vaxxed.
my sister, her husband, their 3 small kids. non-Trumpers, all vaxed.
1 aunt, Trumper, vaxed, 1 uncle, Trumper, non-vaxed.

only one other aunt and uncle set havent gotten covid that they know of.

guess which of the above got sick and ended up in the hospital for a week (and is still there but will probably recover)? go on, guess.


Please list their charts too.  Then we can see the full picture and not just your ego.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

Unless they're going to implement universal health care once they kill the current system here. Although, where are you going to get nurses and doctors? Who the hell is going to want to do that?


Oklahoma's ICU's being filled to capacity is the democrats fault??? Is this account Trump's alt?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments like I did. Apparently I like to torture myself before work.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: Strange how in the significantly higher vaccinated countries like the UK we aren't seeing the collapse of our healthcare despite far beyond record case numbers, isn't it?


It's almost like the vaccine works better than putting everything on Red....

/ gambling reference
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: wademh: Only 5 in 100 getting really sick, instead of 10 in 100 is milder. But when 3 times as many get sick, you get more people needing a hospital bed. And it may be closer to 4 times as many getting sick because many people are simply skipping the whole getting tested part unless they get real sick.

If ambulance A leaves a scene 4 miles away at 30 miles per hour for city central hospital at 8:30am with a sick unvaccinated COVID patient, and ambulance B leaves a scene 12 miles away at 70 miles per hour for city central hospital at 8:46am with a sick unvaccinated COVID patient, when does the gofundme and prayer warrior post get put on facebook?


Both ambulance drivers should unload their patients on a nice sanitary median strip, and go look for someone worth saving.

/it's like the trolley problem
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: AdmirableSnackbar: Killing our health care system to own the anti-vaxxers isn't the win Democrats seem to believe it is.

Unless they're going to implement universal health care once they kill the current system here. Although, where are you going to get nurses and doctors? Who the hell is going to want to do that?

Immigrants will do the jobs Americans don't want to do: harvest food, cook, clean, take care of others.  You know, the stuff a society is supposed to do.


My racist hometown of 5000 has had Pakistani and Indian doctors since the 70s. The locals grouse but at least they have doctors. White doctors generally have no interest in practicing there. So, same as it ever was.
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: Strange how in the significantly higher vaccinated countries like the UK we aren't seeing the collapse of our healthcare despite far beyond record case numbers, isn't it?


You don't even need to leave the country, MA for example currently has ICU bed space in all counties with some counties as low as 60% occupied. We are 92.9% with at least 1 does.

https://stacker.com/massachusetts/cou​n​ties-lowest-hospital-bed-capacity-mass​achusetts
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: DON.MAC: I've seen an conservative Okie change their stance on something.

I meet a couple on a dive boat off Australia.  He was a doctor from Tulsa and she was much younger and very appreciative of the holiday trip downunder.  I asked him if he was from that religious Oral Roberts hospital and he said no and mentioned where he worked.  "Oh you would know Mr X then?"   He said he worked for Mr X. I knew that Mr X was the hospital president.  I said Mr X oldest daughter had considered his same specialty but went into Vet school and was now working at the zoo.  His GF asked me about how she liked it and I pointed out she brought home lion cubs for a holiday to make sure they were properly taken care of so they had lions cubs tormenting their cat. At that point the doctor decided I knew way too much about his bosses family.  His poor girlfriend became a niece sometime during that trip and had to stopped sitting on his lap.

/the house cat was half bobcat
//and a sadist
///and wasn't going to let 3 larger lions take over his turf but he did get slapped around enough to retreat at times

wat


It's Oklahoma, Jake...
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.