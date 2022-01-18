 Skip to content
(InsideNova)   It's a family affair! We'd like to introduce you to this wonderful family & their latest protege, Carmen. They raise potential guide dogs for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Please welcome them all to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (insidenova.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
While at the store we found a scarf on Christmas clearance for a quarter. In spite of his expression, Darwin really likes it. The lady who had him before he came here must have put bandannas on him a good bit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

♥♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Now for an excited wiggle worm

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wish he'd let me get his big smile in the footage
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


DOGGLES, meme writer! people need the right search term if they'll need the product!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

The late great Buckwheat's nickname was "Wigglebutt" because he only had a nubbin of a tail (Typical for his breed), so when he wagged his tail his he'd also wiggle his butt too.
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Arooooo!

Very classy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Happy Wetnoseday, everybuddy!

Leyn loves snow so much! I hate it but I love to see her enjoy it. Older pic, bout 3 years ago. What snow we had over the weekend was less picturesque
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I have to be empanelled into my county's Grand Jury tomorrow morning, no idea how much time it's gonna take. So I'mma gonna contribute early!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Absolutely Leyn, she is highly tuned to emotions and is immediately desperate to be by someone when she senses their distress. She says, "They need my help!"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

snicker!
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

That's so sweet!

Hope the whole Grand Jury thing goes well for you :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I have done grand jury before
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

For a second there I thought this was Tootsie
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The black dog is named Zelda.  She is a retired dog for the blind.  She walks with us in the morning along with her brother, Arthur who is a failed dog for the blind.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Arthur.   He knocked me over in my front yard (in excitement) and I just rolled with it.  Pat, his mom, loved how I reacted
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Thank you, me too! I'm hoping it won't take all day long
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

It's a complete and total first for me, I've never even been up for regular jury duty before.
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Arthur looks like an absolute delight! Good on you for rolling with his exuberance!

Zelda in the previous pic, that's a good doggo!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ruff ruff!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Howdy DLC
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leyn's baby picture from when she was up for adoption as Rosie. I was inquiring about adopting her sister when the nice rescue lady suggested her instead as the smartest of the litter and a better fit for my needs. One look at that intelligent face and I was smitten!

Fark user imageView Full Size


She is my biggest accomplishment and my bestest friend. She's expertly potty trained and rings a bell to express her needs. She knows over 20 commands and tricks, and about a dozen hand signals. She's got a speckle for every heart she has captured, she's added dozens since this pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This beauteous hound has saved my life, and continues to do so on a regular basis
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

AROOO!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

♥♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Almost time for Tuesday team trivia, gotta go radio silence soon.  Wish me luck everbuddy, BBL!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
In case you weren't already aware of this, USPS will send you 4 free at-home Covid tests per household. Link below.

https://special.usps.com/testkits?utm​_​source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_con​tent=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fingers/toes/eyes crossed for ya, DLC!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I really enjoyed this Doodlekitty
 
