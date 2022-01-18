 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Megachurch pastor apologizes for wanting the holy spit to enter you   (yahoo.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just came here to say that this show is ridiculously awesome:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Usually it's the pastor themselves wanting to enter you... especially if you're female and between the ages of 25 and 5.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I just came here to say that this show is ridiculously awesome:

[Fark user image image 425x629]


Agreed!!
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't say "Wax on, wax off" as he rubbed in the spit, these opportunities don't come along more than once a week or so.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's not the worst fluid religious leaders have spread on their congregation
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man i can't believe I'm getting so much air time out of this meme.

erewhon the opinionated: That's not the worst fluid religious leaders have spread on their congregation


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as what the priests tried to rub into my face and ram down my throat at Catholic school
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When God tells you to do something, you do it.   It can get nasty.
 
