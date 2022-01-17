 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Delhi TV)   China goes full South Park, blames Canada   (ndtv.com) divider line
4
    More: Unlikely, People's Republic of China, Tianjin, Beijing, United States, 2008 Summer Olympics, results of nucleic acid tests, nucleic acid tests, Guangzhou  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 3:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Getting used to CCP officials saying stupid shiat, Trump was a great primer for it.
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure_Jan.jpg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This just in: US State Department to send Lunar New Year cards to all CPC officials.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I saw another article saying that this is economic protectionism, by scaring people away from buying foreign goods, so they only buy made in China items.

(They had also said that China advised opening foreign mail outside, with gloves on)

I assume Canada to China mail is very fast, as weren't the reports that the virus only lasts 48 hours on cardboard.  Or did omicron change that, too?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.