 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   It's the classic entrepreneurial path: From Wedding photographer to failed donut shop and failed axe throwing lounge owner, to billing the federal government for $124 million for Covid testing services and posting your Lambo collection on Tik-tok   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
    More: Unlikely, Polymerase chain reaction, Medical laboratory, prompt company, COVID-19 test sites, COVID money, Laboratory, company's main lab, COVID Control  
•       •       •

612 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 6:31 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hmmm. Somebody underhandedly taking advantage of a pop up government program.

Never saw that coming said no one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Full audit like a pop up colonoscopy
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what happens if/when we hit her immunity and demand for these locations dwindles?

Also, how bad do your donuts need to be for your business to fail?  I have been to some overpriced rubbish fancy donut shops and they seem to stay afloat for years.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The point was only incidentally to help people.

The main point was for members of Congress to take credit for throwing money around. Future generations?

This shiat passed unanimously, btw.
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Akbar Ali Syed posted a TikTok video of a red Lamborghini Countach being unloaded from a flatbed truck."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stupid people spending money in stupid ways.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure this person will see much jail time and the federal government will take back those fraudulently gotten assets. Right?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: So what happens if/when we hit her immunity and demand for these locations dwindles?


Where ever she takes us.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you read the article, the donut shops and axe lounge closed after Covid shut everything down.

When I see something about a guy flaunting his quick wealth, I wonder if it's because he expects to have it all taken away because it's a scam. Might as well enjoy it while it lasts.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think what I learned is, it's easy to make money if you don't care about pointless things like laws and morals.

It's even easier to spend money on stupid stuff.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dang another one. Like sell the house and all the cars except the countach. Charter a jet that can take you and wifey, some millions, and the countach somewhere far far away and chill. Have enough money set aside that you can fly in a mechanic to work on the Lambo every few months.

Or... Spend some millions on getting your companies shiat together and be ready for making billions when the next variant or pandemic rolls thru

But noooooooo
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bragging about a lambo collection just makes you a dick, and lots of people have weird career paths, including in terms of what businesses they found. What matters is whether the money his testing labs pulled in was legitimate or not - were they actually doing their job, and were they charging a reasonable rate?...

...and FTFA, it's no to both. $100/test is way too high. It might not be pharma bro levels, but it's definitely taking advantage of the system. The company also has abnormally high complaint rates, of tests taking way longer than average for their area, not returning at all in some cases, and having worse false test rates than most, which suggest the labs are being run half-assed, yet charging like they're state of the art.

So this probably isn't Trump or megachurch-level fraud, but it definitely looks like some bullshiat's going on here.
 
IDisposable
‘’ less than a minute ago  

trerro: Bragging about a lambo collection just makes you a dick, and lots of people have weird career paths, including in terms of what businesses they found. What matters is whether the money his testing labs pulled in was legitimate or not - were they actually doing their job, and were they charging a reasonable rate?...

...and FTFA, it's no to both. $100/test is way too high. It might not be pharma bro levels, but it's definitely taking advantage of the system. The company also has abnormally high complaint rates, of tests taking way longer than average for their area, not returning at all in some cases, and having worse false test rates than most, which suggest the labs are being run half-assed, yet charging like they're state of the art.

So this probably isn't Trump or megachurch-level fraud, but it definitely looks like some bullshiat's going on here.


This is not "taking advantage of the system".  If you don't train your staff, buy enough freezers, buy enough lab capacity, pay to properly dispose of medical waste, etc, then it is very inexpensive to run a "clinic".  It's also illegal.

I'm assuming that criminal charges will be coming.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.