(Patch)   From the Epidemiology tab: "Even if you can't access a test, you're still pooping"   (patch.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
alice_600
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Jokes on them I got a septic tank.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And how!  I just gave them a few kilos of extra data. I might be part horse
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This tracks.  I never stop pooping, which is why I don't need a test.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is true.

We live long, and are celebrated poopers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Public health officials in counties across the country are turning to your wastewater to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities.

Turning to? They think this is new?

farking journalists.
 
