(News.com.au)   It's code brown for hospitals in Victoria, Australia   (news.com.au) divider line
17
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had a code brown on an airliner once when it made an emergency landing.  Lost an engine. When the plane landed the second engine died.

You get a code brown..you get a code brown... the whole plane gets a code brown!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If only there was a metaphor for this, something using air moving appliances.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

grokca: If only there was a metaphor for this, something using air moving appliances.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like they're shiatting their pants down there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The shits gonna hit the fan
Youtube fa7nSzCiGXk
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Code Brown from the Land Down Under is the name of my crappy Men at Work cover band.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With C Diff, every code is a code brown!

/those who know, know
//those who know also have an unpleasant smell reading this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Code brown is the reason I stopped lunching on the pescatarian buffet at the Thai restaurant near my office.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The daily cases are slowly heading down from the Christmas plague spread.  Doctors offices and pharmacies are overloaded now.  Students go back to school in two weeks and there is a holiday next week.  There are still no at home tests and the testing centers are now getting back to the point where they aren't having to destroy samples they can't test.  74% of the new tests (in last week) are Omicron, 25% are Delta with a bit of Lambda for good measure.

But open it up because it will be fine...

Meanwhile lots of people are doing their own lockdown which means now the government has lost its power to open things up again.  If you are going to be a control freak, you need to be consistent and communicate with precision.

I think every elected official (from all major parties) has read the writing on the wall that says "get a real job loser!"
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I think every elected official (from all major parties) has read the writing on the wall that says "get a real job loser!"


That's their own 'code brown' situation.

There's a federal election and SA's state election due in just the few next months. The SA government is code-browning itself about the return to school in the coming weeks, meanwhile the feds are slipping rapidly in the polls despite the opposition being pretty invisible for the last four years. Interesting times.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Phrasing? Anyone?  But I guess if anyplace is going to have a Code Brown, it'll be Down Under.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It first it was like

Fark user imageView Full Size


But then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
El Pulso: Antivacunas
Youtube _WnTXFUYmJM


It is in Spanish, but I think you get the gist.

/ if you don't have time, watch the first minute then skip ahead to 3:00
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Brown snake? Brown recluse spiders? Taco Bell?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, poop, it's already it's own thread.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I almost had a code brown once in a cab in Shanghai... traffic was backing up and the cabbie just hopped the median and started driving against oncoming traffic. All the while I was in the front seat of this... whatever tf kinda car they made in the 70s out of old aircraft aluminum with no airbag and a barely working lap belt.

Whatever. I survived. That night I shocked the waitstaff at the hotel steakhouse when I ate a whole tomahawk steak by myself, because it's one steak and I'm a grown ass man that almost got turned into meatballs in Pudong and I'm gonna eat this whole farking steak and if the elevators are shutdown again for an AC Milan(whatever tf that is) I might just cause a scene, so let me eat my steak in peace and gawk at someone else. Thanks
 
