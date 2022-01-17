 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   You don't need to know Spanish to figure out what this guy is yelling about
29
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep. Can't agree more.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hero we need.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take it anymore!"?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want more of this.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there anti-mask luchadores?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not wrong.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imbéciles!

Este tipo me gusta.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter who says what.  Nobody is going to convince antivaxxers to get jabbed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some get this guy a cape.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dilo otra vez para la gente en la parte de atrás.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

offacue: It doesn't matter who says what.  Nobody is going to convince antivaxxers to get jabbed.


Coercion is next.  Then we bring in the scoops.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: offacue: It doesn't matter who says what.  Nobody is going to convince antivaxxers to get jabbed.

Coercion is next.  Then we bring in the scoops.


musingsofamiddleagedgeek.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Are there anti-mask luchadores?


There's at least one luchador who turned to making face masks instead of luchador masks when all the fights were canceled.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Are there anti-mask luchadores?


How would we be able to tell?
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: Some get this guy a cape.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

offacue: It doesn't matter who says what.  Nobody is going to convince antivaxxers to get jabbed.


This is about masks
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about putting on a face mask before telling people they should wear face masks?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

offacue: It doesn't matter who says what.  Nobody is going to convince antivaxxers to get jabbed.


We should load up a crapton of mosquitos with the vaccine and let them go nuts.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 720x1280]


fixed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Imbéciles!

Este tipo me gusta.


!Banditos!

From watching cartoons I know he thought little of them right there.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's not Doctor Fauci, but he is Doctor Fauci's Spanish cousin!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Billy Liar: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take it anymore!"?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shastacola: He's not wrong.


He's not wearing a mask.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Excelsior: offacue: It doesn't matter who says what.  Nobody is going to convince antivaxxers to get jabbed.

We should load up a crapton of mosquitos with the vaccine and let them go nuts.


I don't think you understand what mosquitoes do. Wasps would work better
 
Kimyo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After all defeating this virus and getting back to normal is everyone's GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!

/I'll see myself out...
*crash*bang*boom*sounds of pieces sliding on the floor*
//The other way? Ok sorry...terribly sorry... that should buff out...
*heads out other side*
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apparently, Mexico IS sending their best.
 
