(Hawaii News Now)   Mysterious substance oozing from ground in Maui draws concern, Ghostbusters   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's with this tee-shirt, lady in the video?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tar-like material was found on the site of a long-shuttered sugar mill in Lahaina.

Molasses?

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's just the locals rendering tubby tourists down into fat they can use to make soap and sell back to the tourists.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even if this isn't them, they're farking ruining Maui.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image 506x519]

What's with this tee-shirt, lady in the video?


This hawaiian mermaid-haired gun nut is acting all innocent, pretending like she didn't break the seventh seal and release the ooze
 
