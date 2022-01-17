 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   "The word hubris is derived from Greek and was used to describe a character flaw that led to the downfall of many of the heroes of classical Greek tragedy." Or as we say in the 21st century, "when animals fight back"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hahaha! Bet he never taunts a moose again.
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a flat tire to me
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...or an elk.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, that head nod seemed to be a "keep coming, and it's on" kind of gesture. Dude's lucky he didn't go for the driver side window.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When one of those dudes is clopping their hooves like that, it means do not fark with them.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that's a new tire, straight into the sidewall. Don't mess with bull elk in rut, they're stupid and aggressive.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Svenge's sister-in-law
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lord. A single male with a full rack in the winter means a rutting male. He's ready to go 24/7 until rutting season ends. This guy is lucky he didn't point those antlers into the window.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Hahaha! Bet he never taunts a moose again.


That was obviously a shark.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol,nature wins again.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beta cuck meets alpha male
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Ages and ages ago my Aunt had an old lincoln mark whatever she was very fond of. One night whilst driving on a country road she came around a blind corner and came very very close to hitting a group of deer. Luckily she did manage to stop in time.
One of the deer had reared up on its hind legs in the commotion, and when it came back down to all fours, one of its legs came down and punched through the plastic fairing in the little gap between the Lincolns front bumper & the rest of the front end.
The deer caught in her bumper started to freak out, this big metal monster had it by the leg. The other deer in the group all took it upon themselves to attack the aggressor. Poor Auntie was just trapped there helplessly while 6-8 deer beat the hell out of her car from all sides.
Eventually the first deer did get its leg free & they all fled into the woods, but poor aunties lincoln was never the same again.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, elk. I could really go for some elk tenderloin right about now.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, is knowledge to attack the tire one of those morphic resonance things?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mmm, elk. I could really go for some elk tenderloin right about now.


PS Never f*ck with a bull, no matter what the species.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I lived in Jasper, Alberta I had problems with the elk sticking their head in my dorm window to lick out my microwave (they figured out how to open the microwave door with their mouth).
One night I came back from work and startled a bull elk who was cleaning my microwave. The elk tried to pull his head back out the window, but his antlers caught the window frame and ripped the entire window unit out of the wall!
Motherfarker lost me my damage deposit. Luckily it wasn't the first elk to destroy a window at those dorms so the landlords didn't even question my story.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't f*ck with glowing animals.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And here I thought some chump would be undone by a marmot or something
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Super Douchey truck meet Super Duty karma.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: ...or an elk.


"Moose" makes it even funnier
 
NobleHam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: ...or an elk.


That's what they call a moose in Europe.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course it's an idiot in a Ford truck picking a fight with Bambi.

Why would it be anything else?
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"A moose once bit my sister."
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hah, I figured he was losing a body panel or something, but pointy boi went for the clean kill. Classy!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And the word Oedipus is Greek for "help me stepson my hand is stuck in the washer"
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems like Tyler Terryberry of Parshall, Colorado has given his story to Meateater. Much of the other coverage references them.
What an idiot, and proud of it.

https://www.themeateater.com/hunt/elk​/​video-elk-pops-snow-tire-with-antlers
Jan 11, 2022
As antler-obsessed humans, we usually look at pointy beams with awe and excitement. Rarely do we consider their potential for destruction. That is, until we come face-to-face with with an strong-willed animal like Tyler and Sheena Terryberry of Parshall, Colorado, did during a morning drive on Jan. 8.

Tyler, a hunting guide with lots of close elk encounters under his belt, admittedly coaxed this saucy bull from the comfort of the driver's seat in Sheena's truck. In the video you can hear Sheena warning him that the bull might actually be interested in a confrontation. But by the time Tyler asks him if he "wants to go," the bull has already decided to plow his tines straight into Sheena's brand-spanking-new front left snow tire.

"She definitely warned me," Tyler told MeatEater. "Every once in a while you find an animal that's sick, and they don't usually act right. The [Colorado Division of Wildlife] had to put down a mountain lion near us just a week ago because it was sick and acting weird. Then of course when it happened, it was an 'I told you so' moment. If it was my truck she wouldn't have cared; she would have laughed right along with me."

The pop and hiss that follow the impact is suggestive of how the Terryberrys spent the hour that followed: parked on the side of the road, putting their spare tire to good use before continuing on to their daughter's basketball game.

"We get pretty close to elk where we're at, and I've been way closer than that, and I've never had one try to attack me," Tyler said. "It took me by surprise."

However, the price of new tire aside, Tyler swears he has no regrets.

"The cost was well worth the story, and I'm glad I got it on video because no one would have ever believed me," he said. "The bull didn't get hurt, and it could have been worse. He could have punctured a hole in the radiator or come through the window at me."
 
ukexpat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: "A moose once bit my sister."


You mean a møøse...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hubris....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Tyler, a hunting guide with lots of close elk encounters under his belt, admittedly coaxed this saucy bull from the comfort of the driver's seat in Sheena's truck. In the video you can hear Sheena warning him that the bull might actually be interested in a confrontation. But by the time Tyler asks him if he "wants to go," the bull has already decided to plow his tines straight into Sheena's brand-spanking-new front left snow tire.


None of them nearly close enough.

Dude, that elk just popped a snow tire with one poke of his "tines". Do you understand what he'd do to you if he caught you away from your projectile-firing advantage projector?
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So what's he driving? A '21 Nissan Hubris?
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: ...or an elk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
in high school my friend's mom hit an elk and it came through the windshield, thrashing as you do when all four of your legs just got broken. it gored her to death with its antlers before she could get out of her seat belt. elk are no joke.
/csb
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Dasher McHappenstance: ...or an elk.

[Fark user image 400x400]


You can tell the difference because elk are thin at one end, much, much thicker in the middle and then thin again at the far end.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: When I lived in Jasper, Alberta I had problems with the elk sticking their head in my dorm window to lick out my microwave (they figured out how to open the microwave door with their mouth).
One night I came back from work and startled a bull elk who was cleaning my microwave. The elk tried to pull his head back out the window, but his antlers caught the window frame and ripped the entire window unit out of the wall!
Motherfarker lost me my damage deposit. Luckily it wasn't the first elk to destroy a window at those dorms so the landlords didn't even question my story.


Did your window not close, or did you just decide cleaning your own microwave was too much effort?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The elk community has apparently compiled their wisdom on vehicular assault into a manifesto on the most vulnerable parts. Tires. Simple, brutal, and efficient. These antlers are made for pokin'
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Yeah, that's a new tire, straight into the sidewall. Don't mess with bull elk in rut, they're stupid and aggressive.


Yeah, but so are rednecks in Fords.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NobleHam: Dasher McHappenstance: ...or an elk.

That's what they call a moose in Europe.


...but they also use the metric system.
 
