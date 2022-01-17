 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Too lazy to take down the Christmas tree? Let me introduce you to the new fad of the year-round holiday tree   (cbc.ca) divider line
43
    More: Facepalm, Christmas tree, Christmas trees, Carol Jensen, Tree, Christmas' trees, Sequoiadendron, Christmas, creative outlet  
•       •       •

830 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 10:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harmless fun for people who don't live paycheck to paycheck. It doesn't bother me.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That isn't a new fad - people had year round trees like that when I was a kid
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, do whatever you want. But it still makes me think you just either were too lazy to take the tree down, or you had so much money to burn that you felt the need to buy a full tree's worth of decorations for numerous holidays. Do what you want, but your choices annoy me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Harmless fun for people who don't live paycheck to paycheck. It doesn't bother me.


Username doesn't check out.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell my wife "yes, dear" way too much, but this wouldn't fly even in my household.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We leave it in the backyard, near a couple feeders, (without ornaments), and the little birds love it. They have a place to sit and chirp, with lots of spikes and not much headroom, so the crows, jays, orioles, doves, cardinals, grackles, can't boss them around.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a real tree it takes itself down one needle at a time.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jensen says she hopes she inspires others to find something festive and fun to do year-round to keep the joy of the holidays alive.

Drinking heavily?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: We leave it in the backyard, near a couple feeders, (without ornaments), and the little birds love it. They have a place to sit and chirp, with lots of spikes and not much headroom, so the crows, jays, orioles, doves, cardinals, grackles, can't boss them around.


Us too. We use indoor/outdoor lights and leave them on when the trees go outside after Jan 6. They add a nice touch to the lighting around the rink in the backyard

Birds love them and they look pretty
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
years ago we lived in Franklin NJ USA. there was a house on Rt.23 who had penguin statues in their yard. the penguins were well dressed for every holiday and occasion. it was a local delight.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Grumpy Cat: Harmless fun for people who don't live paycheck to paycheck. It doesn't bother me.

Username doesn't check out.


First and second posts need to be combined

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too lazy to put one up in the first place, so I'm ahead of the fashion fad curve.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some lights and one little sparkle tree stay up year round. The big real tree stays up until it's bonfire fodder.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I leave my Jack O-'Lanterns on the porch all year round, so why not this?
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once left the tree up for a year and a half.

It was depression.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says I want to redecorate it?

Leave it as is...the lights are hypnotic.

But I've got a fake white tree with LED lights that change color, so I may be biased.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: I leave my Jack O-'Lanterns on the porch all year round, so why not this?


...A few years later...
c.o0bg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? Buying a real tree every year is pretty wasteful, especially considering the number of people who do it.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive past my old house now and then just to gawp at the Christmas tree I planted Jan 5th 1997
It's about 30ft tall now.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did this in the office with a Halloween Frankenstein. He had outfits for every month. This was back in the before times when we wore onions in our belts and gathered in a common space to work.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hagbardr: I once left the tree up for a year and a half.

It was depression.


How'd you know the tree was depressed?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a few who do it. It's weird. They all are in their early 40's too.
As a kid, (I'm an old fogie)ours was up from Xmas eve to New Year's Day. And Santa (aka the parents and any kids over 12) decorated it on Xmas eve after the younger kids were asleep.
These days the tree is up the first week of December and down the first week of Jan.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Hagbardr: I once left the tree up for a year and a half.


It was depression.

How'd you know the tree was depressed?

It had an orna-mental illness.
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My tree is still up. I don't care when or if it comes down. If it weren't for the wife and kid, I wouldn't bother with it at all, I'd just put a bunch of multicolor LEDs on the walls and keep them up year-round.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have one of those Charlie Brown trees.  It's great.  A friend gave it to me years ago and I haven't bought a Christmas tree since.
 
SlurmQueen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So much "stop liking what I don't like" in this thread.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Hagbardr: I once left the tree up for a year and a half.

It was depression.

How'd you know the tree was depressed?


It was a Blue Spruce?
 
JmBa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to execute, but I've always liked the idea.

Why would anyone have a problem with or be bothered by such an innocuous thing? People suck.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: I know a few who do it. It's weird. They all are in their early 40's too.
As a kid, (I'm an old fogie)ours was up from Xmas eve to New Year's Day. And Santa (aka the parents and any kids over 12) decorated it on Xmas eve after the younger kids were asleep.
These days the tree is up the first week of December and down the first week of Jan.


my grandparents did this for Mom and my uncles; i've never heard of it anywhere else before!  crazy amount of time to spend at the end of a crazy week, but Mom swears it was magical
 
NobleHam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christmas has won the war. It has conquered the whole year. You fools shouldn't have tried to stop the godless liberals, they were fighting for us all.
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We burned the last of our Christmas tree tonight. Failure to water for three weeks + chainsaw = patio fire pit.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know, for a group that champions conspicuous booze consumption, yinz sure are a surly, judgemental bunch when it comes to other things people do for fun. Remember fun?
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Algebrat: You know, for a group that champions conspicuous booze consumption, yinz sure are a surly, judgemental bunch when it comes to other things people do for fun. Remember fun?


This!  X 1000
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rogue49: Who says I want to redecorate it?

Leave it as is...the lights are hypnotic.

But I've got a fake white tree with LED lights that change color, so I may be biased.


... and high
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Hagbardr: I once left the tree up for a year and a half.

It was depression.

How'd you know the tree was depressed?


It was pining for the Fjords?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have two sets of tree decorations, one set for solstice season and another for the rest of the year. It goes with the decor.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mine is still up. I like the ambiance it adds to the room with the pretty lights. And there are still candy canes on it. The tree shall not cometh down until ye last candy cane is consumed. So, next weekend. Maybe I'll look for a faux plant and light it up for the rest of the year. I just like twinkle lights.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Holiday Tree

Well there's your mistake, what about when it's not a holiday?

Call it a "decorative tree" or a "lounge tree" and you're good to go all year round.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

one way to get rid of it...
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: Farkin Charlie: I know a few who do it. It's weird. They all are in their early 40's too.
As a kid, (I'm an old fogie)ours was up from Xmas eve to New Year's Day. And Santa (aka the parents and any kids over 12) decorated it on Xmas eve after the younger kids were asleep.
These days the tree is up the first week of December and down the first week of Jan.

my grandparents did this for Mom and my uncles; i've never heard of it anywhere else before!  crazy amount of time to spend at the end of a crazy week, but Mom swears it was magical


It really was, from a kids point of view. But to stay up and decorate, put together stuff, and then have 6 kids yowling to get up a few hours later was just another way they showed their love...or insanity...probably both
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When everybody is special, nobody is.

When everything is special, nothing is.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.