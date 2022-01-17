 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   Barbary coast old and busted: car break-ins. New annoyance: license plate thefts   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That's actually what I first thought when I saw my license plate stolen - was that my license plate is now is going to be used for a crime and they're going to come looking for me."

But you didn't report it until after that outcome happened.

"I also don't think we should get numb to this. This type of behavior and lawlessness is not okay," Lyons said. "I understand we live in a city and things happen in a city, but we've crossed a line. And we need to be aware of what's going on and we need to speak up."

Yes this is just the worst crime going on in all of the city, you are suffering so very much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Don't you understand? Crime isn't supposed to happen to them!  What kind of world is it when thieves steal from rich white people?  It's utter lawlessness at that point!  Something must be done!
 
TKM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Voting has consequences.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Didn't take long for some classic fark brand race baiting.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It's the republican mantra: nothing matters unless it starts affecting me personally.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New? I'd bet there's still a VW Beetle with stolen plates from the 1970s in that city.

/ Forgot where I parked it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about thieves that break into the car AND take the license plates?

Why is nobody concerned about this dual menace?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
