(Fark)   Ch-ch-chaaaaanges... What's changed in your garden this year? Are you doing something new? Trying something unusual? Come tell us all about it in your Fark Gardening Thread for January 18, 2022
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I sorted my seeds yesterday and tossed a bunch of old ones. This year I will be trying Charentais melons, kalettes and purple-sprouting broccoli for the first time. Not sure about the last one. It has a long growing season.

Here's a photo of my sorted seeds. The jars are full of saved seeds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's like -59 degrees. How the hell would I know?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Damn. I need to start planning the garden. I have a reminder set up to do seed starters in March (the ground typically doesn't thaw out here until about mid-April).

Herbs like mint, cilantro, and oregano are easy and extremely useful. I've got onions on order. Maybe I'll try garlic too. Some hot peppers?

Tomatoes are a no-go. They're delicious but a heartbreaking amount of work.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
This is the start of my automated drip irrigation system.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Raspberry Pi, 16 soil moisture sensors, various other sensors, solenoid water valves.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Everything's dormant or dead outside, and it's still a *bit* too early to start up the adenium seed process.

So I've been taking glamour shots of my begonias
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
As far as new stuff, I was going to get wild with assorted root vegetables and weirdass greens, but sense got the better of me and I'm gonna stick with onions, as I know we will need them. Anyone had experience with ordering large, grown sets from dixondale or the like?
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I ordered my seeds from seedsaver.org on Jan 2.  They have yet to ship.  I'll know what I'm growing when I find out what I actually get.

Planned, I have 4 variety of tomatoes.  3 eggplant. Greens. Herbs.   Melons, squashes, and pumpkins.   Beans. Peas.    And I dunno.   Random other things as I go.

I have so much space to play with.

It is a little early to be asking.
I don't even do my drawings and plan till Feb.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Thinking about maybe making some kind of enclosure for the elderberry. We'd like to actually taste a few of the berries this coming year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm redoing a lot of the front yard to make it maintainable by one adult that works full time. Gonna start with the bed that runs lengthwise along the driveway.
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

meat0918: maintainable by one adult that works full time.


Ouch.
Good plan.
Good luck!
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Don't know how many of you all are familiar with this site, but it's a great source of odd, heirloom seeds and such.
https://www.rareseeds.com/
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Pasnute: meat0918: maintainable by one adult that works full time.

Ouch.
Good plan.
Good luck!


Yeah.

I should have started last summer but between the divorce and letting a friend park his RV in the driveway so his family wasn't out on the streets I kinda let the front yard go a little.

My ex asked that she be able to take some cuttings and transplants, and she got those, so now it's rip out some things that are taking over (vinca go byebye) or just out of place now (the giant Oregon grape for instance).
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I found out the farm is not doing a CSA this year, so now I've gotta make plans.
I'm thinking I'll keep it simple with herbs, a few greens and a tomato and then plan on visiting the farmer's market every week.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

croesius: As far as new stuff, I was going to get wild with assorted root vegetables and weirdass greens, but sense got the better of me and I'm gonna stick with onions, as I know we will need them. Anyone had experience with ordering large, grown sets from dixondale or the like?


I get sets at the local farm and garden centre. They're easy but you won't get really large onions from them. They tend to flower in late July.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

whatshisname: croesius: As far as new stuff, I was going to get wild with assorted root vegetables and weirdass greens, but sense got the better of me and I'm gonna stick with onions, as I know we will need them. Anyone had experience with ordering large, grown sets from dixondale or the like?

I get sets at the local farm and garden centre. They're easy but you won't get really large onions from them. They tend to flower in late July.


Yeah, I'm trying to go for the big 'uns without the seedgrown timeline. Not above cheating with some mature sets to get a jump start! Plus, the family isn't as keen on the smaller/green onion side.

Maybe squeeze some shallots into the onion grid...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Bitch Is Back
Youtube IGo6x_uzG8Y
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Exluddite: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IGo6x_uz​G8Y]


oops wrong thread.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
There is a supernice 'green grocery' road side open air farmer's market thingy that opened up here last year.

While I do like porch plants for herbage. They (the little 'farmers market road side stand')  have much better stuff for much cheaper than me farking with it in back yard garden. Like big baskets of Zucchinis for 2 or 3  bucks...and same for Tomatoes. Etc. All local grown stuff. So it's very seasonal.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What I meant to say was...

I'm going to give broccoli rabe and tomatillos a shot this year. Marigolds won't be in the garden this year, they got a bit too bushy and took over too much space. They did look nice though, so I'll keep them around in pots.

The tomatoes may go in large pots this year as well. I think I may have had a fusarim issue last year, so I'd like to avoid that. The other option is to move them to the other end of the bed, but that's only about 20' away.

Dill I probably don't even have to plant, it went nuts and I'd be surprised if there weren't any volunteers.

I still need to snag more seeds from the dried out moonflowers and morning glories.

One big change for me is the sunlight. We have an athletic field behind us, and the town took down several large trees on their side of the fence which were in the North NorthEast direction from us. Mornings will be a bit more sunny. I might even be able to plant in some areas around the garage back there.
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'll try some luffa this year, despite the short growing season. I'll start them soon in the indoor greenhouse.
Other experiments will be some flamboyant amaranthus to conceal the AC unit in the yard, a flock of peonies I planted in the fall, and some newbies like squill and some fluffy poppies.
The stuff that does well is dialed in. It's only fun to take some risks and try new things every year.
CAN'T WAIT TO GET IT STARTED!
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Putting in french drains this year, murdering and chipping some poorly placed trees, murdering another half acre of blackberry bushes with pigs. Planting more pasture.

Starting swails for what will hopefully be my new raspberry garden. I love raspberries.
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Seed Needs on Amazon has 5 Italian herbs seeds for $4 right now. It's oregano, parsley, basil, rosemary, and sage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Family Guy - internet corn
Youtube QtWNnmb8Kwg
 
