(Some Guy) Weeners Mike Holmes does not recommend putting expanding foam up your penis   (nation.lk) divider line
84
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 9:05 PM



84 Comments     (+0 »)
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After the surgery to remove that, he's gonna need to see Dr. Phil

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs. Bubbler recommends
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
had to have a new opening cut between his scrotum and his anus to urinate when the foam hardened and became 'anchored' in his penis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have many questions but no freaking clue where to begin.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Impotent man's partner accidentally deploys insulation foam inside his urethra during sex act"

Urethra. Urethane.

I mean, you see how confusion might happen.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a fairly cringeworthy read.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God it was accidental.  Can you imagine the damage if it would've been intentional?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW you tell me...
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be the next Covid cure peddled by Joe Rogaine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: "Impotent man's partner accidentally deploys insulation foam inside his urethra during sex act"

Urethra. Urethane.

I mean, you see how confusion might happen.


You mean Urethra Franklin, right?
Aretha Franklin - I Say A Little Prayer (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube TDyiREoBw0o
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This what I looked like by the end of the article (except clutching my laptop while my cat glared with puzzlement at my nervous breathing)...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really shouldn't put expanding foam up your penis.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks.*

*Captain Billy does not recommend putting fish sticks up your penis ... although this one guy in a port in Thailand ... *ahem* Eat your fish, kiddies.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine how absolutely painful that must have been. That spray foam can warp window and door frames if you don't use the special low expansion type. Even then it expands quite a bit. It's really hard to get off your skin too even if it hasn't cured.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely completed a thermal break though, with no chance of off-gassing. Plus with the pipes insulated this way, when the cold weather hits, he won't experience a burst.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medics who treated him said he will only qualify for reconstructive surgery if he passes a psychiatric evaluation.

So if he's too crazy, he doesn't deserve medical attention? What?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Impotent man's partner accidentally deploys insulation foam inside his urethra during sex act


"I had the tube up his pee pee and accidentally squeezed the dispensing trigger thing."  No, fark no, that's not accidental at all.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"That's gonna hurt come Winter!"
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe his partner misunderstood when he asked, "Would you touch and foam me?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I have many questions but no freaking clue where to begin.


Mine can be summarized thusly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the old rectal impaction with concrete enema.  X-ray images are out there as well.

https://eurekamag.com/research/006/27​5​/006275145.php
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x283]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trying to fix his: 
hank hill has a narrow urethra
Youtube HYuP2cjeKVY
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis


It's called sounding. It's a thing.
 
slantsix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: had to have a new opening cut between his scrotum and his anus to urinate when the foam hardened and became 'anchored' in his penis.

[Fark user image image 850x635]


I swear on my mother's future grave that I know more than one person with this fetish. Several have had basement "surgeries" to create a new opening as described. None have ever put spray foam up their wangs, that I'm aware of
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's not going to make it right.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fooled around and found OUCH!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do you "accidentally" do that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yowza!

He is so invited to my next kink orgy.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mike Holmes would agree that it's all gotta come down.
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Reminds me of the old rectal impaction with concrete enema.  X-ray images are out there as well.

https://eurekamag.com/research/006/275​/006275145.php


I am going to pretend I didn't read a word of that
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It belongs in a wall cavity not your body cavity.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The first paragraph is really all you need to read.

/holy shiat
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: Medics who treated him said he will only qualify for reconstructive surgery if he passes a psychiatric evaluation.

So if he's too crazy, he doesn't deserve medical attention? What?


Like, if he compulsively uses object to catheterize himself, he might just ruin the patch job over and over.

I think of heard of this fetish, and some porn sites call it sounding. I can't stand to click on it, though, because my reaction is instant fear and concern, like as if I've arrived at an accident scene. Like I just want to call ambulances and tell them to send all the EMTs to everyone in the vids. Anyhow, if he is so hip to the scene that he refuses to stop, or if he is compulsive, then he might just destroy the surgery. And imagine the infection risk after this, if he continued to poke his man monster with straws and stuff.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: How do you "accidentally" do that?

[Fark user image image 300x168]


He wrecked his partner's car the other day.  I'm sure it was accidental and not payback.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TTTO "You're the one that I want" from the hit movie "Grease" starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

I've got foam up in my penis
And it's hardening quick
Cuz the stuff that was injected
Is-a really thick

You'd better shape up
Now I've got a dick
That can break through solid oak
You'd better shape up
Cuz you know this prick
Is not a prick with which to soak

Chorus: It's a foam-hardened cock!

It's the cock you need
Oh yes indeed
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Accidentally"

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hate when that happens.

Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mike Hawk just wants to be gently squeezed.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: AstroJesus: and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

and had been inserting various objects into the opening of his penis

It's called sounding. It's a thing.


So is eating horse dewormer paste and shoving UV light bulbs up your ass, but the inevitable outcomes of those shouldn't be covered by insurance either.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...take the straw out of the can first?

...buy sex toys designed for such inclinations?

...don't insert things into your dick?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who does?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can remove those straws, so I'm calling bullshiat on the "million to one shot, doc" story and say that while it did indeed happen but they're leaving a lot out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This would be a perfect rehabilitation treatment for rapists.
 
