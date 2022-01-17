 Skip to content
Inmates at an Arkansas jail are suing after they were tricked into being guinea pigs and given ivermectin to treat their COVID-19 infections
    Sick, MSN  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If true, then, yeah, the system needs to get sued. I mean, yes, there are folks who clearly want an American Reich, but going full concentration camp medical experiments on prisoners is taking the dedication to the bit a li'l far.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there


Wait. Juneau something we don't?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there


Especially since this actually took place in Arkansas.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shades of Tuskegee here. That doctor should be charged with crimes against humanity.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: cretinbob: Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there

Wait. Juneau something we don't?


State abbreviations apparently
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I_Am_Weasel: cretinbob: Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there

Wait. Juneau something we don't?

State abbreviations apparently


Yeah, that was my first thought.

‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: cretinbob: I_Am_Weasel: cretinbob: Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there

Wait. Juneau something we don't?

State abbreviations apparently

Yeah, that was my first thought.

[Fark user image 425x232]


That's the Daily Fail for you.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They couldn't print "AR Inmates" because there would be demands to (redundantly) confiscate those assault inmates.
 
Endus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sithon: Shades of Tuskegee here. That doctor should be charged with crimes against humanity.


The entire prison's administration, really.

Crimes against humanity.  Torture.  Poisoning with intent to harm.  Pack on as many charges as you can.  This is the kind of shiat that should see sequentual sentencing totalled in the hundreds of years, if not breaking into thousands.  You can ask for parole in 2802, you evil farking psychopaths.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Couldn't this have been submitted with a link to cbs news or nbc news
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: cretinbob: I_Am_Weasel: cretinbob: Oh Jesus farking Christ
Now I doubt the existence of Alaska
And I've been there

Wait. Juneau something we don't?

State abbreviations apparently

Yeah, that was my first thought.

[Fark user image 425x232]


Gary Gulman On How The States Got Their Abbreviations | CONAN on TBS
Youtube dLECCmKnrys
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was talking about this with my girlfriend the other day. African Americans have EVERY REASON to mistrust the Federal Government and doctors.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They are alive aren't they? Dead men can't sue. The treatment worked.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While lying and giving them unproven medication without informed consent is REALLY FREAKING MONSTROUS, I was going to say that a little standard-dose ivermectin wouldn't actually hurt anyone until I read the part about 2 TO 10 PILLS A DAY, WTF?!!! Everyone involved in the system needs to be put in prison alongside their victims.

/for head-lice and other parasites, dose used to be 1-2 pills a day
 
Alebak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's two options here.

They did it because they genuinely believedthat the horse paste was helping, in which case they should have their authority taken away because it was clear from day one of the fad that it was bullshiat.

OR

They did it just because they could. The further reasons beyond that are irrelevant. Wanted to see what would happen? Wanted to kill people with a "whoops my bad" safety net excuse? Doesn't matter, throw THEM in a cell and see how they farkin like it.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Put hospital admins and doctors in gen pop. Let the inmates Mengele them.
 
ongbok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sithon: Shades of Tuskegee here. That doctor should be charged with crimes against humanity.


These are people who loved Trump, hung on every one of his words, and wanted to prove him true, no matter what it cost other people
 
Boooozy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alebak: There's two options here.

They did it because they genuinely believedthat the horse paste was helping, in which case they should have their authority taken away because it was clear from day one of the fad that it was bullshiat.

OR

They did it just because they could. The further reasons beyond that are irrelevant. Wanted to see what would happen? Wanted to kill people with a "whoops my bad" safety net excuse? Doesn't matter, throw THEM in a cell and see how they farkin like it.

Meanwhile, Karas seemed to stand his ground on Facebook on Saturday, arguing that the drug was to credit for the low number of deaths at Washington County Jail.


I think he took the first option.
 
red230
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sithon: Shades of Tuskegee here. That doctor should be charged with crimes against humanity.


I'd be surprised if one of the inmates experimented on was white.
 
