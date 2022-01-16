 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   That's a bold strategy, Cottone   (bostonherald.com) divider line
27
1175 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 7:25 PM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like she's a delight to deal with.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. The Boston Herald. Home of Howie Carr, Bill O"Reilly's "Mini-Me". According to Carr, every problem in the nation is the fault of either: The Dem "pols", the Kennedys, or the Bulger Brothers. I would bet with confidence that COVID actually began at the Boston Herald.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like nazis - Anti-vaxx lives also don't matter.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 year olds have gotten the vaccine.  How does a little snowflake get to keep a job and carry a gun for the city when they aren't as smart or strong or brave as a five year old?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During a nearly hourlong video, Cottone and several other woman sit and eat two large pizzas in violation of the city's new vaccine policy."
"The officers had little response to Cottone's agitations, telling her they would wait for her to finish and escort her out."

Tell me you're a white law enforcement officer without telling... aw, Fark it.

/She should have been tased.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "During a nearly hourlong video, Cottone and several other woman sit and eat two large pizzas in violation of the city's new vaccine policy."
"The officers had little response to Cottone's agitations, telling her they would wait for her to finish and escort her out."

Tell me you're a white law enforcement officer without telling... aw, Fark it.

/She should have been tased.


They just hung out while she finished breaking the law. I can only assume the cops showed up because someone called them. Had to be the restaurant. So she wasn't just violating the city's mask ordinance, she was trespassing.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BS. here in America you have the ability to speak your voice. I'm vaxxed up the wazoo. And a lot of soldiers have died so people like you and her can have an opinion.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.


Yeah! law and order! Why don't they just comply!?


/I jest of course.
//either way - plague rats fark off.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.


Controlling the spread.  Sure.   Dumb ass
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.


Preach it, brother.  Vaccine passports are blunt and obvious tool used by the elite to control the spread of COVID.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just die.

Farking get the virus and die you POS.

I'm tired of every goddamn one of you and I want you to die.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I pictured 2 obese women eating pizza with salad dressing and a 2L of Coke
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I pictured 2 obese women eating pizza with salad dressing and a 2L of Coke


Diet Coke.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.


Imagine being so deluded as belie that anybody gives that much of a fark about you, when you already spend every minute of every day of your life doing _exactly_ as you are told.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: BS. here in America you have the ability to speak your voice. I'm vaxxed up the wazoo. And a lot of soldiers have died so people like you and her can have an opinion.


I am afraid you were mislead about where the vaccine goes.

As for the rest of your statement, snert. Did a lot of soldiers die so people like her could for example drive uninsured and unlicensed with no regard to the people she could harm? Did a lot of soldiers die so she could throw dirty needles into playgrounds? How about littering? Did a lot of soldiers die so she could dump household trash in the street? Are we all Nazis now because we demand that people in our communities not shiat on park benches?

No? Huh.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fire her in a way that costs her, her pension.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"History has shown, goose steppers like you trample on the rights of the innocent," Cottone said. Why do these idiots always say these things? Do they really believe they are on the good side of this?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The takeaway here is that a police lieutenant believes you should be able to sue individual officers for mistreating the public and that the uniformed rank and file are Nazis.  I wonder how that will go for her when she gets back to the office.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fat Joe Ska: Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.

Controlling the spread.  Sure.   Dumb ass


Mandate, segregate, subjugate.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Fat Joe Ska: Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.

Controlling the spread.  Sure.   Dumb ass

Mandate, segregate, subjugate.


Low energy trolling.  Sad!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: BS. here in America you have the ability to speak your voice. I'm vaxxed up the wazoo. And a lot of soldiers have died so people like you and her can have an opinion.


ATTICA
ATTICA
ATTICA!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I pictured 2 obese women eating pizza with salad dressing and a 2L of Coke


Dont talk your mom like that...and your aunt...

(Go on)
/fap
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And she's been protesting outside Mayor Wu's house too.  My guess is that she'll eventually f around and find out one way or another.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Fat Joe Ska: Bruce the Deuce: Passports are not about stopping the spread, it's about control.

Controlling the spread.  Sure.   Dumb ass

Mandate, segregate, subjugate.


The deuce!
Hey remember when you let me cough like literally (oh the deuce) on your loved ones when I'm fully vaxxed?
Your grandma loved it the best.
I was like what's your favorite American song? .not hulk hogan or rocky, no

Coming to America by neil the superstar diamond.
Neil diamond they wanted to hear.
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: "History has shown, goose steppers like you trample on the rights of the innocent," Cottone said. Why do these idiots always say these things? Do they really believe they are on the good side of this?


Yes.

Any inconvenience to them is tyranny, because quite simply...

"I DON WANNA!"

They are belligerent stubborn jackasses who don't have basic knowledge of civics or history, so they default to the rhetoric they read online.  These people think a fine for not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle is the height of tyranny.  All the while they seem to be totally fine with police having no real oversight.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: And she's been protesting outside Mayor Wu's house too.  My guess is that she'll eventually f around and find out one way or another.


The wu?

Wu tang 4 rizzle
go, lemme see, ol method, rip dirt, the guru, the rza, the gza, ghostface,protecta u neck, u-god?

Ya
You are the wu?
 
