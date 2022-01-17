 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Weird environmental smell reported in Edinburgh hotel, takeaway disclaims any knowledge   (bbc.com) divider line
12
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eveningtimes.co.ukView Full Size


/that's how it's SUPPOSED to look!
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burnistoun - Chinese Takeaway
Youtube 0kCPNzv1j80
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I'll throw in a warning about Walmart's Great Value frozen butter chicken and rice.  I like butter chicke.  This is not butter chicken.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"shiatters full.

I once had a foul odor coming from under my house.  I went into my local bar and said I would give twenty bucks to the first one that would come out to my place and drag out the dead whatever that was under there.

Turned out that there was a crack in the bathroom pipe.

"Environmental odor", indeed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nessie swimming by?

/got nuthin'
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Auld Reeky..
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Weird smell in Edinburgh hotel? Close the window then.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Old Reeky
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Old Reeky


Auld Reekie.

/Pet peeve.
//But +smarted for kenning that.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [eveningtimes.co.uk image 620x413]

/that's how it's SUPPOSED to look!


Scottish fleshlight
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: johnny_vegas: [eveningtimes.co.uk image 620x413]


/that's how it's SUPPOSED to look!

Scottish fleshlight

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
<fans behind myself>

Oh... yeah, sorry 'bout that.
 
