One of Santa's reindeer has escaped
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doe.jpg
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nobody who has put a fence shorter than 10 feet around their garden is shocked by this ...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Q. What does Santa call his naughty reindeer?

A. Venison.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Santa and the elves have a big feast every New Year's day with candies, cookies, and lots of fresh venison.  Reindeer only have a few years where they're in peak physical condition to haul the sled.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
