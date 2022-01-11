 Skip to content
(CNN)   You may soon need a COVID booster shot if you want to get lei'd   (cnn.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get boosted. Had mine a week ago; no ill effects. It's a few minutes out of your life; take the time.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lock the fark down.  The booster doesn't stop transmission.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Seriously. I think I was maybe just ever so slightly below baseline in terms of energy level for a day, day and a half, max.
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about the other states? Can we start doing that?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
John Prine : Lets Talk Dirty In Hawaiian
Youtube r_vTY67Wd9I
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DeSantis:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That won't prevent infections.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First shot AZ -- sore arm

Second shot Moderna - sore arm and a crazy high 4am fever that went away by 6am

Booster -- getting in Wednesday.  Not sure what flavour they're giving me.

Would love to hear if anyone had side effects from their booster, especially farkers with mixed vaccines.

/somewhat on-topic threadjack?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am all for keeping people safe and fighting Covid, but I'm not at all certain that preventing Americans from traveling to another state because they lack a vaccination would survive a challenge under the Privileges & Immunities clause of the Constitution.

Saenz v. Roe, less than 25 years ago, made it very clear that US citizens have an inherent right to travel between the states, to not be subjected to particular tests to be admitted to a state, and to be treated equally to native state residents.

I'm pretty interested in how this goes legally. I can't help but think a federal court strikes down such a requirement.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey guys, LOOK AT ME I HAVE DONE THE BARE MINIMUM FOR HEALTHCARE UNDER MY DOCTORS ADVICE and got basic vaccinations!

Look at how better i am than you!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Just mild arm soreness and slightly depleted of energy for a day. No fever/chills/etc
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pfizer series and moderna booster.  Felt like absolute hammered dogshiat 12 hrs after each shot.  Didn't get out of bed except for toileting or minimal food for 24 hrs. Fever  for about 30 hours after second shot and booster.
Headache for a week after booster.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

2" is still pretty big, right?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw this posted on FB and assumed it was fake.  It doesn't appear to be fake at all, it's on Halifax's FB page (Daytona Beach Hospital)

The vaccinated outnumber the unvaccinated (barely).  Of course, the breakthrough infections are all old folks with comorbidities, but it doesn't fit the standard narrative of "almost all hospitalized are unvaccinated"

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.facebook.com/halifaxhealt​h​/photos/a.85274524840/1015963699006984​1
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know most of us have no chance of getting lei'd but still guys get vaccinated.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Have the courts decide.  But while locking the fark down, slow roll the courts.  Years of paperwork.  Challenge standing every time.  Make it so even if it isn't constitutional, it happens anyways.  Just like the eviction moratorium.  Have the ultimate power of the CDC issue a mandate.  Then when the supremes say it isn't constitutional, change the wording slightly and do it anyways, make the supremes issue a ruling on every possible wording.  And full on hard core military enforced martial law lockdown.

Problem solved.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pfizer for all three, no side effects noticed for the booster.

First shot (2021-05-01), didn't even notice the injection, no side effects experienced.
Second shot (2021-05-27), a bit of burning at the site during the injection, slight soreness in my left shoulder for a day or so afterwards.
Booster shot (2022-01-11) - like the first shot.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

...and that would be Halifax.

King County, Washington, has a slightly different story.
 
Pextor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll get my Maderna shot just like Chloe Mrozak.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pfizer vaxxed and boosted. 3x slightly sore arm. The nursing subreddit had a thread asking nurses how many vaxxed and boosted patients they had seen die from COVID. In a large number of responses, zero. Of those that did die, almost every one of them had a compromised immune system.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For folks who don't want to click the link, the hospitalization rate for not fully vaccinated vs. fully vaccinated vs. overall looked like this on 1/11:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
