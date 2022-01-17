 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Rabbi brings a chair to a gunfight and wins   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Terrorism, Police, Hostage, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Antisemitism, English-language films, Judaism  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the Rabbi is a Shrek fan...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/glad no hostages were physically harmed
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img2.joyreactor.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another article says the three made it out of the building, and the terrorist followed them to the outside door.   He saw the cops and retreated inside.  At that point they released the HRT team from Quantico into the otherwise evacuated building, and let them have a scavenger hunt for the bad guy.  Not surprisingly, it ended badly for him.

I'mokwiththis.jpg
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I assume it was a slatted chair

Those things can put the fear of god in any man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God only helps helicopter pilots.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
By gawd the rabbi has a chair!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Buh G-WD King, here comes Charlie with the steel chair!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They get all that practice picking up chairs and carrying people around.  Dude's probably WWE-ready for a chair fight.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did he say something cool like 'why don't you have a seat?'
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: By gawd the rabbi has a chair!


*shakes tiny fist*
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: hoodiowithtudio: By gawd the rabbi has a chair!

*shakes tiny fist*


Just for the record, yours wa better, with the hyphen.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he'd had a gun this all could have ended way sooner, amirite guys?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: ToughActinProlactin: hoodiowithtudio: By gawd the rabbi has a chair!

*shakes tiny fist*

Just for the record, yours wa better, with the hyphen.


Yours was oreos, mine was hydrox.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Did he say something cool like 'why don't you have a seat?'


That works especially well in Ahnold's voice.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OMG, it's the real Hebrew Hammer ...
 
