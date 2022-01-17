 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Old N Busted: Up your nose with a rubber hose. No New Hotness scheduled   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
19
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one typically dispose of a used tissue/Kleenex(tm)  after blowing one's nose?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, not everything's a quandary. Just throw it away. It's fine. Oy.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians are seeing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases logged across the country. Along with it has come a sharp increase in demand for rapid antigen tests (RATs), devices that offer on-the-spot results letting users know whether they have COVID-19 in 20 minutes or less.

In the computer security world, RATs mean Remote Access Trojans so if we extrapolate that logic to COVID it appears that you don't even have to get the vaccine to be controlled; a simple test will do it.
StuDy iT Out sHe3pLe!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ordinary folks do not have access to biohazard disposal sites. So trash it is. QED.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Ordinary folks do not have access to biohazard disposal sites. So trash it is. QED.


People with diabeetus do.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PEdoubleNIZZLE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay for trash can: dirty diapers, cat litter, moldy food, dead rodents, raw chicken, hocking a loogie, booger-filled tissues, used bandaids, pregnancy tests, urine glucose test strips, q-tips with ear wax

Not okay for trash can: COVID tests, because they are a biohazard.

Seems legit. I guess I'll take my COVID tests to my doctor's office and give them to the person at the registration desk to throw away for me.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mail mine back to the manufacturer.
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I toss mine over the fence. Out of sight, out of mind.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hey, people pay good money for a negative COVID test result.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just throw 'em in the ocean with the rest of my garbage.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EL EM: I toss mine over the fence. Out of sight, out of mind.


/stupid Flanders
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I just throw 'em in the ocean with the rest of my garbage.


Hey that's where I get the ones I sell outside Rite-Aid!
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If that were the case then anything you came into contact with while sick would also be a biohazard. Kleenex and toilet paper would need to be specially handled.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Old but not busted.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sell it online to MAGAts?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sodium azide?  Sweet jeebles, that stuff isn't safe to dispose anywhere.

*looks nervously at rapid tests on the dining table, waiting for them to explode*
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bondith: Sodium azide?  Sweet jeebles, that stuff isn't safe to dispose anywhere.

*looks nervously at rapid tests on the dining table, waiting for them to explode*


I've got nitroglycerin in the first aid kit, but I don't think I need to call in the bomb squad.
 
