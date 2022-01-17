 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   This just in: God crashes helicopter   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that God could have done a little bit better than that.

Also, flying along and then waking up in a crashed helicopter with no recollection of the incident is no way for a helicopter pilot to go through life.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I think that God could have done a little bit better than that.

Also, flying along and then waking up in a crashed helicopter with no recollection of the incident is no way for a helicopter pilot to go through life.


Well, it *was* a medical helicopter, in a CHURCH parking lot, with a sick  baby

/in the bedroom with a candlestick
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
he works in mysterious ways.  Or he doesn't exist and never has.  Whatever floats your narrative in life.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did it have one of those suction cup "Baby Onboard" signs?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He apparently changed his mind after sending the truck and the boat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Delaware County is nowhere near Philadelphia, just sayin'.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If his passengers had died would he still be praising god for killing them?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
God: "I was aiming for the church...."
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think dog would have been a better co pilot. Who's a good boy?!? You are!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
screenanarchy.comView Full Size
 
Avast ye Scallywag [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus take the cyclic.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In a universe without an all-knowing, all-loving god, I would not be surprised if a helicopter crashes into a church and everyone still survives it.  But that's none of my business.
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I think that God could have done a little bit better than that.

Also, flying along and then waking up in a crashed helicopter with no recollection of the incident is no way for a helicopter pilot to go through life.


I mean, better than not waking up at all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"JESUS, TAKE THE STICK! WHOA, WAIT, NOT LIKE THAT!" [SMASH]
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pfftt...sure blame the co-pilot!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mock26: If his passengers had died would he still be praising god for killing them?


Probably
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Moore attributed everyone's survival to divine intervention, saying: 'God was my co-pilot'; he also praised actions of his crew members and first responders

Maybe have god as your mechanic next time.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moore attributed everyone's survival to divine intervention, saying: 'God was my co-pilot'; he also praised actions of his crew members and first responders

Maybe have god as your mechanic next time.


Maybe that's why they failed.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [screenanarchy.com image 850x356]


Underrated masterpiece.

I'm lobbying to have the script added as an additional book in the New Testament.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 minute ago  
George Carlin - God loves you!
Youtube QZ8hefESt7c
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being God is a pretty great gig. Religious people thank you for all the good things that happen while not at all blaming you for any of the bad. Win-win, really.
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unless the bad things happen to people they hate, of course.
 
