 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Well this stinks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Monell Chemical Senses Center, Olfaction, sense of smell, loss of smell, Genetics, precise cause of sensory loss, Gene, part of the study  
•       •       •

1845 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 8:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange how viruses affect some people in unexpected ways and not others.

Remember swine flu? Sure you do. It was the butt of many Fark jokes a dozen years ago. I was hospitalised with it, started to develop blood clots and lost my hearing.

I'm now on anticoagulants for life (7 DVTs in 3 years before they started giving me Rivaroxaban) and the hearing loss was permanent.

I take Covid-19 very farking seriously - I've not got many bits that still work, but my taste buds and olfactory system do, thankfully.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well hell, I'm going out to get infected and then eat as much pussy as possible.

/doctor, will I ever play the nose flute again?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smell the glove.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Well hell, I'm going out to get infected and then eat as much pussy as possible.


/doctor, will I ever play the nose flute again?

Yet another realm where I prefer quality over quantity.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost my sense of smell to a non-covid illness a few years back, and it took weeks to regain it (long after I was otherwise healthy).

Between not smelling anything and being 100% back to normal there was about three weeks of everything having the same burnt smell.
 
saxchick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Covid last January...my sense of smell and taste is still significantly dull. Sucks.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog's got no sense of smell...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My wife says I smell funny.
Does that count?
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bonus if you have to work with someone that eats nothing but kimchi and lacks oral hygiene.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So 1.6 million Americans smell turrible? A gross understatement if you ask me.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Strange how viruses affect some people in unexpected ways and not others.

Remember swine flu? Sure you do. It was the butt of many Fark jokes a dozen years ago. I was hospitalised with it, started to develop blood clots and lost my hearing.

I'm now on anticoagulants for life (7 DVTs in 3 years before they started giving me Rivaroxaban) and the hearing loss was permanent.

I take Covid-19 very farking seriously - I've not got many bits that still work, but my taste buds and olfactory system do, thankfully.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Strange how viruses affect some people in unexpected ways and not others.

Remember swine flu? Sure you do. It was the butt of many Fark jokes a dozen years ago. I was hospitalised with it, started to develop blood clots and lost my hearing.

I'm now on anticoagulants for life (7 DVTs in 3 years before they started giving me Rivaroxaban) and the hearing loss was permanent.

I take Covid-19 very farking seriously - I've not got many bits that still work, but my taste buds and olfactory system do, thankfully.


Thanks for hanging in there fellow farker.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good luck knowing you have a gas leak. BOOM!
On the plus side you can't smell the dog's farts anymore. It was the dog!
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Strange how viruses affect some people in unexpected ways and not others.

Remember swine flu? Sure you do. It was the butt of many Fark jokes a dozen years ago. I was hospitalised with it, started to develop blood clots and lost my hearing.

I'm now on anticoagulants for life (7 DVTs in 3 years before they started giving me Rivaroxaban) and the hearing loss was permanent.

I take Covid-19 very farking seriously - I've not got many bits that still work, but my taste buds and olfactory system do, thankfully.


Username does not check out :(

Very sorry to hear that.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.