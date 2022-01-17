 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Eight year old saves man nearly buried in snow. Get that kid a little cask of booze to hang around his neck   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
17
•       •       •

sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey kid, you're not supposed to be upstaging Commander Pandemic on his big Approval Rating Improvement day.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I was a child, based on the cartoons I saw on television all the time--I thought as a grownup I would see a lot more large St. Bernard dogs wearing whisky barrels around their neck either saving people who had fallen deep into snow, or making themselves martinis and then running away from the people they were supposed to be saving. I also thought there would be a lot more quicksand.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every other avenue had apparently failed.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Matty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 480x360]

When I was a child, based on the cartoons I saw on television all the time--I thought as a grownup I would see a lot more large St. Bernard dogs wearing whisky barrels around their neck either saving people who had fallen deep into snow, or making themselves martinis and then running away from the people they were supposed to be saving. I also thought there would be a lot more quicksand.


One of my favourite Loony Toons. Also, I think most kids that grew up in the 50's thru 80's were 95% sure they would die a horrible death involving quicksand.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 480x360]

When I was a child, based on the cartoons I saw on television all the time--I thought as a grownup I would see a lot more large St. Bernard dogs wearing whisky barrels around their neck either saving people who had fallen deep into snow, or making themselves martinis and then running away from the people they were supposed to be saving. I also thought there would be a lot more quicksand.


Quicksand was a serious hazard growing up.  I owned a st Bernard but he did not come with the martini kit.  Best dog I ever had, he was a mix and just the perfect size 115lbs, no slobber.  Now I have a golden that thinks he needs to swing in every body of water including puddles and he thinks all my guests want my socks as a gift
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geesh, kid! Can't a guy take a nap outside after 17 beers at the tavern?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eight-year olds, dude. Look out for The Jesus.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i have a cask in my vault if you'd want to come get it.. you like amontillado?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"A major snowstorm had dumped more than 40 cm of snow on Ottawa Monday, with rapid accumulation during the morning hours. Environment Canada said 12 cm fell between 8 and 9 a.m."

WTF is a "cm" Canadian mile!?
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blame Edwin Landseer for the barrels.

media.nga.govView Full Size


Alpine Mastiffs Reanimating a Distressed Traveler, 1820.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sno man: Hey kid, you're not supposed to be upstaging Commander Pandemic on his big Approval Rating Improvement day.


You got a link for that?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"A major snowstorm had dumped more than 40 cm of snow on Ottawa Monday, with rapid accumulation during the morning hours. Environment Canada said 12 cm fell between 8 and 9 a.m."

WTF is a "cm" Canadian mile!?


2.5 centimetres (cm) = 1 inch. (so about 16 inches)
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice work, Bernard.
 
BigMax
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigMax: Nice work, Bernard.


They'll make you a saint for this.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: sno man: Hey kid, you're not supposed to be upstaging Commander Pandemic on his big Approval Rating Improvement day.

You got a link for that?


Handy Commander Pandemic had his press secretary and a photographer with him to insure he would be seen doing this Emergency Worker LARPing...
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/premier-do​u​g-ford-helps-drivers-stranded-during-m​ajor-ontario-snowfall-1.5743129?utm_so​urce=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_conte​nt=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
