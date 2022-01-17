 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Ever see 'The Belko Experiment'?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Olympic Games, Beijing, Winter Olympic Games, People's Republic of China, 2008 Summer Olympics, 2010 Winter Olympics, Summer Olympic Games, Peking Duck  
•       •       •

1111 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 7:45 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they provide them with shuffle board and a midnight buffet.

\ for the authentic cruise experience
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're still doing the Olympics? I mean, we're not. But I hadn't heard that anyone else was, either.

Seems like it might be kind of a bad idea just now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Single case".

Yup.

Nice Floridaing, Xi.

You're no DeathSantis.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also: The building must maintain a speed of 50mph or else it will explode.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the city's first recorded case of the highly transmissible variant.

Recorded case.  Recorded.

Half truths so paper thin you'd mistake them for a pane of glass.
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Haha oh man, remember how the Winter Olympics are still f*cking happening somehow?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They have been doing this alot recently... well not sure about people being locked in their office building but houses/apartment complexes sure.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
real life Squid Game?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can just see the Olympics medal presentation ceremonies as Gold, Silver and Covid.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And LOL, I remember not that long ago when people were like "Maybe we shouldn't be having the Olympics right now" the response was an immediate "omg why do you want to punish the athletes???" Well, explain to me how exposing them to a deadly pandemic isn't a form of punishment.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Soon...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Soon they'll make illegal to catch covid. That should do it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Locked up in an office building!?!  This could go all "Lord of the Files".
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If China is able to keep this up, they're going to be in a far better position than any other country in the developed world after the society-breaking costs of long covid start piling up.

If this monstrosity isn't exterminated... I hate to think that the one thing kids in the future won't believe is that at one point I had three living grandparents in their 90s because nobody lives past 70 any more.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why would the reporter say that the lockdown was because of one case? Only and idiot would take any precautions based on the number of infected humans. The number of infected humans has nothing to do with the R0, it is merely an observation fo the human in a given location.

The only logical precautions are absed on teh amount of virus in the air. Omicron puts the most viral load into an airborne state, and develops the most viral load near the mouth and nose of all the variants. A lockdown based on one infection wouldn't happen, but one infection based on a humongous airborne viral load (where only one human is testing positive) is totally plausible. And, in fact, in every place humans are infected, there was a moment when only one of them would have tested positive.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

erik-k: If China is able to keep this up, they're going to be in a far better position than any other country in the developed world after the society-breaking costs of long covid start piling up.


If this monstrosity isn't exterminated... I hate to think that the one thing kids in the future won't believe is that at one point I had three living grandparents in their 90s because nobody lives past 70 any more.

Yesterday's Feigl-Ding thread, where many Farkers denied the Covid data in several publications just because it was in a Feigl-Ding Twitter thread (and Feigl-Ding never strayed from the data he linked to), would probably depress you to tears, then.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a downright moderate response by Chinese standards, I mean no one got shipped off to an Uyghur concentration camp right?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The best part of The Belko Experiment is that the very last sequence implies Darryl killed everyone at Dunder Mifflin.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And I bet it's totally not an instance of locking the barn after the horse has escaped.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The woman's travel history was published in state media - The list includes a luxury shopping center, a Dior store, a famous Peking duck restaurant, a cinema, a hair salon, a stand-up comedy venue, and a ski park.


This woman knows how to live.

She must be an inner party member.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Why would the reporter say that the lockdown was because of one case? Only and idiot would take any precautions based on the number of infected humans. The number of infected humans has nothing to do with the R0, it is merely an observation fo the human in a given location.

The only logical precautions are absed on teh amount of virus in the air. Omicron puts the most viral load into an airborne state, and develops the most viral load near the mouth and nose of all the variants. A lockdown based on one infection wouldn't happen, but one infection based on a humongous airborne viral load (where only one human is testing positive) is totally plausible. And, in fact, in every place humans are infected, there was a moment when only one of them would have tested positive.


Because unless you think China has somehow mass-deployed a magic "covid in the air detector" without anyone else knowing, that's exactly why they locked down.

They know that there is only way to suppress this until a pancoronavirus vaccine can be developed and deployed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Winter Olympics?

Should be cancelled, Covid or not.
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't recall this one ending well for the people trapped inside...
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.